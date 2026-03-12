MSUA Unveils Finalists for 2026 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards and Keynote Speaker

"On the threshold of the next stage of satellite industry evolution, Amazon LEO is poised to make its own significant contributions to the acceleration of space exploration and exploitation," said Roger Lanctot, President of the Mobile Satellite Users Association. Post this

As Director of U.S. Government Business at Amazon Leo for Government, Mike Moran leverages more than 35 years of experience in space systems, communications, mission solutions, and business operations to drive the strategy, growth, and business management of Amazon Leo for U.S. government customers. Prior to Amazon Leo, Mike served as Senior Vice President, Defense & Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital Corporation. He was also Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of PredaSAR Corporation, a Terran Orbital subsidiary focused on commercial space radar systems.

Moran also held leadership roles as Vice President of Space Strategies at Peraton Inc. and Executive Director, Government Solutions at Harris Corporation. During his distinguished 26-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Mike held multiple command assignments at the squadron, group, and wing levels, culminating in his role as Wing Commander of the Space Development and Test Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM. His service spanned space, launch, cyber, airborne, and foreign military sales programs, with leadership positions across the Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, the Pentagon, and NATO.

2025 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovations Awards Finalists (in alphabetical order)

Accelercomm

Applied Information

Globalstar

iDirect Government

INTEGRASYS

Iridium Communications Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

Lynk Global + Omnispace

Mavenir

Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

NAL Technologies

ORBCOMM/Skywave

Pulsar

Space42

ST Engineering

Viasat

The 2025 panel of judges includes Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA); Silvano Payne, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers; Chris Quilty, Co-CEO and Founder, Quilty Space; Randy Segal, Co-head of Space and Satellite Group, Partner Hogan Lovells; and Zack Hester, Head of the U.S. Office for Novaspace.

Winners for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be announced at the luncheon (11:45 AM to 1:30 PM East) on March 24, 2026, in Ballroom C at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. during SATELLITE 2026. Attendance is limited for the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. Advanced ticket sales and sponsorships are available via the registration form.

Details for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are available at msua.org/awards.

To apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.

