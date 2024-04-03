MSYC Unveils New Dodd Pavilion With Ribbon Cutting on Campgrounds

"The pavilion, named after the Dodd family, symbolizes the love and dedication they have shown to MSYC over the years." Post this

The Dodd family has a long history of support for FHU and MSYC, going back to the late Henry and Ruby Dodd. Other members of the family include Dr. John and Marilyn Dodd, John David ('01) and Kelyn Dodd, Dr. Nick ('04) and Kimberly (Crews, '06) Dodd, Dr. Henry ('07) and Kenzie (Ziegler, '11) Dodd, Dr. William ('10) and Christian Dodd and 12 grandchildren.

Mid-South Youth Camp, located in Henderson, Tennessee, has served its community as a Christian summer camp and event space for over 60 years. The new pavilion will offer additional space for camper classes, activities, games and fellowship.

"The pavilion, named after the Dodd family, symbolizes the love and dedication they have shown to MSYC over the years," FHU President David R. Shannon said. "Their involvement, spanning generations, is a testament to the deep-rooted connection between the Dodd family and the camp. We are grateful for their generosity in providing this pavilion, extensive excavation provided by Rodney and Betty Neilson, quality construction by Edward and Tiffany Jones of E&T Contracting, and Tyler Oldfield, the caretaker of MSYC. Finally, thank you to our Lord Jesus, who taught us to see children's worth, welcome them and bless them."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University