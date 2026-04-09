MTA Unveils New Brand Identity and Website to Reflect Next Phase of Growth

"Our new branding represents a meaningful step forward as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Allan Morris, CEO of MTA. "It reflects the strength and direction of our organization today, while honoring the legacy and trust built over decades." Post this

The refreshed brand introduces MTA's new tagline, "Compliance Without Compromise," reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality solutions that ensure safety, performance, and regulatory compliance for its healthcare customers.

"Our new branding represents a meaningful step forward as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Allan Morris, CEO of MTA. "It reflects the strength and direction of our organization today, while honoring the legacy and trust built over decades. More importantly, it captures our commitment to Compliance Without Compromise and our role as a single-source partner across our customers' compliance needs."

The updated visual identity and website deliver a more modern, intuitive user experience while showcasing the full breadth of MTA's capabilities across healthcare and life sciences environments.

"We felt it was time to align our brand with the reality of our business and our people—dynamic, innovative, and forward-thinking," Morris added. "This evolution reflects not only where we are headed, but also the values that have brought us here: doing the right thing, putting customers first, and providing dependable support on all fronts."

The new website features improved navigation, enhanced visibility into MTA's service offerings, and a streamlined experience for customers seeking reliable, end-to-end compliance solutions.

About MTA

Headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida, MTA is one of the largest healthcare testing, inspection, certification, repair, and calibration companies in the United States. In addition to servicing medical gas systems, MTA provides a comprehensive suite of calibration, biomedical equipment, and controlled environment solutions, including clean room and hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and laboratories. To learn more, visit www.mtausa.com.

Media Contact

Dusty Abbs, Medical Technology Associates, 1 (877) 569-8886, [email protected], https://www.mtausa.com

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates