MTech Mobility Unveils Cutting-Edge Solution at MURTEC to Streamline Restaurant Operations

TouchTab: A Game-Changer for Restaurants and Workers

TouchTab was developed with restaurant industry challenges in mind, offering a 3-step payment process that streamlines operations, cuts wait times, and reduces employee burnout. By simplifying payment transactions, restaurants can save valuable time, reduce stress for their staff, and provide a better experience for customers, ultimately improving profitability and job satisfaction.

Key benefits include:

Faster Payments, Less Burnout – TouchTab shortens average dining time by double-digit percentages, achieved through a 3-step payment process compared to the traditional 13 steps. This cuts down on wait times and reduces stress for overworked servers. With a simpler transaction process, employees can focus on service rather than payment logistics.

Increased Tips & Job Satisfaction – With effortless payment options, customers can conveniently tip directly on the tablet using chip, swipe, or tap, ensuring employees receive the tips they've earned. Faster service and convenience also boost higher table turnover, sales, and earning potential for staff.

Seamless Integration, Minimal Disruption – Designed as a universal solution, TouchTab works with most existing payment gateways and providers, making adoption easy for restaurant owners. As an all-in-one universal POS solution and payment platform, it integrates smoothly with POS systems and features an open API for integration with payment software, allowing businesses to upgrade their operations without overhauling existing technology.

With mPOS technology, servers can send orders directly from the table to the kitchen, eliminating extra steps and reducing service time. Contactless payments further enhance efficiency by minimizing manual transaction handling, leading to faster table turnover and fewer errors. TouchTab not only improves workflow but also creates a less stressful environment for employees, allowing them to focus on providing exceptional service.

Evolving customer expectations make technology solutions like TouchTab essential for restaurants. Diners demand speed, convenience, and seamless digital interactions. By empowering guests to control their experience and reducing wait times, TouchTab helps restaurants stay competitive, enhance efficiency, and meet the growing demand for frictionless dining experiences.

Raising Costs, Burnout and Turnover Rates

A staggering 99% of full-service operators reported spending more on labor this year, according to industry data. (1) Meanwhile, the leisure and hospitality sector has consistently recorded the highest quit rates of any industry, with the accommodation and food services sector seeing voluntary resignations hover around or above 4% every month since July 2022. (2)

Inflation has eroded wages and tipping habits, further undermining workers' financial stability. In 2024, only 38% of consumers tipped restaurant servers 20% or more, down from 42% in 2023 and 56% in 2021. (3)

"With operators navigating tighter margins than ever and employees facing mounting pressure, the need for innovative solutions has never been greater—making efficiency-focused technologies like TouchTab a timely and essential investment." highlights Fernandez.

About MTech Mobility

MTech Mobility is a globally recognized provider of enterprise mobility and IT services, specializing in device lifecycle management, mobile asset management, repairs, and deployment. A certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, MTech Mobility helps businesses in hospitality, retail, healthcare, logistics, and field services optimize productivity and enhance customer experiences. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, MTech Mobility delivers cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and drive business growth. Learn more at https://mtechmobility.com

