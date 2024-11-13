MTR7 Soccer Legends Announce New Streaming Channel on Your Home TV. The World's Greatest Soccer Players are Coming to America!

"The American market deserves this gift from MTR7, with these unique shows that go far beyond the field, offering immersive experiences that combine sport, entertainment and passion." Mauro Rozenszain, CEO of MTR7 Post this

"MTR7, the world leader in exclusive sports experiences with Legends Soccer, is preparing its debut in the US in 2025 via Your Home TV, bringing the nostalgia of an 'El Clásico' between Real Madrid and Barcelona Legends and a recap of the historic USA vs. Brazil match from the 1994 World Cup. In tune with the growth and maturation of soccer in the US, the American market deserves this gift from MTR7, with these unique shows that go far beyond the field, offering immersive experiences that combine sport, entertainment and passion." Mauro Rozenszain, CEO of MTR7

"We are thrilled and honored to introduce MTR7 Soccer Legends events and unique fan experiences to our global audience. These are the best soccer players in the world and we are privileged to showcase their historic matches. How exciting it is to witness the reuniting of such amazing players, for both spectators in the stadium and viewers streaming from all continents. We all share a common passion for the World's Largest Sport. MTR7 uniquely delivers emotional, nostalgic, and captivating experiences, with positive social impact and unforgettable memories for many devoted fans. From a B2B perspective, MTR7 presents one of the most powerful branding opportunities for American businesses I've seen. The Legends collectively have a social media following in the hundreds of millions. MTR7 matches held since 2019 have provided more than One Billion Impressions via social posts and network broadcasts. Sponsorships will be in high demand. We're so grateful for this opportunity." Sean D. Stockell, Founder and CEO of Your Home TV.

ABOUT MTR7:

MTR7 is a dynamic sports enterprise focused on football, creating extraordinary and innovative experiences. We take pride in hosting captivating live games featuring Worlds 's finest all-stars, organizing global tournaments, establishing world-class football academies, and offering various educational activities. Our commitment to excellence drives us to push the boundaries of sporting events, always seeking new and exciting ways to engage fans and players alike. From the adrenaline-pumping matches on the field to the enriching learning opportunities off the pitch, MTR7 is dedicated to elevating the football experience to unprecedented heights. Together, we will celebrate the passion, talent, and magic that make football the world's most beloved sport.

ABOUT YOUR HOME TV:

Your Home TV is a streamed media division of Your Home Digital, LLC based in Tampa, FL. Your Home TV is a global streaming network providing live-streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) programs and provides easy-access viewing to mobile audiences in more than 80 countries. The network focuses on family-friendly content and is FREE for viewers. Your Home TV is also available in the ROKU Store.

Media Contact

Sean D Stockell, Your Home Digital, LLC, 813-240-7881, [email protected]

