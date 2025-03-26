MTTI Ranks in Top 5% nationally for Return on Investment in new Georgetown University Study

In a new research report by Georgetown University ranking 4,600 colleges and universities by return on investment, MTTI was found to be in the Top 5% in the nation for ROI over the most recent 10-Year period.
SEEKONK, Mass., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MTTI's East Providence, RI and Seekonk, MA campuses have earned a prestigious ranking in a new research report by Georgetown University's Center on Education and The Workforce. The study, which analyzed data from the Department of Education's College Scorecard, ranked 4,600 colleges and universities by their return on investment (ROI). MTTI proudly ranks in the Top 5% nationwide for ROI over the most recent 10-year period — outperforming even some Ivy League institutions like Brown University on a state level.
Eddie Ring, MTTI's Director of Operations, expressed pride in the recognition, particularly in light of the current skilled trade and medical industry labor shortages.
"With the skilled trades and medical sectors facing significant workforce shortages, MTTI is honored to provide affordable, career-focused training programs that have some of the top returns on investment in the country," said Ring. "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, this ranking affirms our commitment to our mission of 'Education for Employment'. Our graduates are entering the workforce with tangible skills and making immediate impacts in their fields."
Founded in 1985, MTTI has been dedicated to providing hands-on, career-focused education. With campuses in East Providence, RI and Seekonk, MA, MTTI offers eight specialized programs across industries including Construction and Building Trades, IT, Automotive, and Medical fields. Through a combination of hands-on technical training, practical application, and career support, MTTI empowers students to meet the evolving demands of today's workforce.
For more information, visit www.mtti.edu.
(Georgetown's Research Report Data: https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2025/)
