MTTI Ranks in Top 5% nationally for Return on Investment in new Georgetown University Study

SEEKONK, Mass., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MTTI's East Providence, RI and Seekonk, MA campuses have earned a prestigious ranking in a new research report by Georgetown University's Center on Education and The Workforce. The study, which analyzed data from the Department of Education's College Scorecard, ranked 4,600 colleges and universities by their return on investment (ROI). MTTI proudly ranks in the Top 5% nationwide for ROI over the most recent 10-year period — outperforming even some Ivy League institutions like Brown University on a state level.