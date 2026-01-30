Mu-FlexTM in midsole powered by SCF foaming technology - a clean win for the Foam industry and Sustainable Applications

"By engineering TPU at the molecular level, we can achieve foam stability and performance that conventional SCF processing alone cannot deliver." Post this

The launch addresses growing industry demand for high-performance materials that combine durability, lightweight design, and sustainability, particularly across footwear, mobility, and advanced consumer goods sectors.

A Differentiated TPU-Based SCF Platform Through Molecular Engineering

While SCF foaming technology is increasingly adopted across the footwear industry, AM Solution's platform differentiates itself through proprietary TPU formulation and molecular-structure control, rather than relying on standard commercial TPU grades.

Key material characteristics include:

Improved elastic recovery and resilience, supporting high energy return

Uniform fine-cell foam morphology, achieved through optimized SCF–TPU interaction

Enhanced dimensional stability, maintaining performance under repeated mechanical stress

Lightweight foam structures with consistent density and mechanical integrity

These attributes enable the material to meet demanding requirements in dynamic applications where cushioning, durability, and process stability are critical.

"Our TPU-based SCF foam reflects our core strength in elastomer modification," said Dr. Jin-Taek Hwang, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AM Solution. "By fine-tuning TPU chain mobility and its interaction with supercritical fluids, we can achieve a level of foam stability and performance that cannot be obtained through conventional SCF processing alone."

Customer-Specific SCF Material Design Optimized for Mold Geometry

A key differentiator of AM Solution's TPU-based SCF platform is its ability to design SCF foam materials tailored to each customer's mold geometry and processing conditions.

Rather than supplying a one-size-fits-all SCF grade, AM Solution engineers TPU formulations to align with individual mold characteristics, including:

Mold thickness distribution and cavity geometry

Gate design and melt flow path length

Local pressure and temperature profiles during injection

Target expansion ratio and density gradients within the molded part

By tuning TPU molecular architecture, melt strength, and SCF responsiveness to match each mold design, AM Solution enables stable cell formation, uniform density distribution, and consistent part quality, even in complex or large-area molds.

"SCF foaming performance is highly sensitive to tooling and process variables," Dr. Hwang added. "Our approach is to engineer the TPU so that it performs reliably within each customer's actual mold environment, improving reproducibility and accelerating the transition from development to mass production."

This mold-optimized material design approach helps manufacturers shorten trial cycles, reduce scrap rates, and stabilize large-scale production.

Physical Foaming Enables Recyclability and Energy-Efficient Processing

AM Solution's SCF platform relies exclusively on physical foaming, without chemical blowing agents or crosslinking additives. As a result, the foamed TPU retains its thermoplastic nature, enabling:

Post-consumer recyclability of foam components

Reduced energy consumption compared to chemical foaming processes

More stable and repeatable injection foaming cycles

The TPU formulation is compatible with both direct SCF injection molding and autoclave-based foaming, supporting flexible integration into existing global manufacturing environments.

"Brands today are seeking materials that combine elite performance with measurable sustainability benefits," said [Executive Name], Head of Global Business Development at AM Solution. "Our TPU-based SCF foam allows manufacturers to simplify processing, lower environmental impact, and still achieve premium cushioning performance."

Strengthening AM Solution's Position as a Global Materials Innovation Partner

As global brands accelerate their shift toward recyclable and performance-driven material platforms, AM Solution is positioning itself as a technology-driven materials partner, supporting customers from TPU formulation design and SCF process optimization to mold-specific application engineering.

"This platform represents more than a single product launch," added [Executive Name]. "It reflects our long-term commitment to helping global partners develop lighter, more durable, and more sustainable products through advanced TPU material science and real-world manufacturing expertise."

About AM Solution

AM Solution is a specialized materials company advancing industrial innovation through high-performance elastomer polymer compounding technology. Founded by Dr. Jin-Taek Hwang—one of Korea's leading experts in polymer modification—the company provides integrated solutions spanning polymer design, process technology, and sustainable material engineering. AM Solution leads advancements in automotive materials, Ionomers, and next-generation elastomer composites for global markets.

