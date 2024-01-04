Much Anticipated Black Ops Release from PXG Confirmed

Military, Veterans, & First Responders to Gain Exclusive Access to Top Performing PXG Black Ops Golf Clubs Ahead of the General Public
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG®, a leading research and development company and golf club manufacturer, has confirmed the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated PXG Black OpsTM collection. The new lineup is set to be deployed on January 11, 2024, and will include PXG Black Ops Drivers, PXG Black Ops Fairways, and PXG Black Ops Hybrids.
In November, PXG Blacks Ops golf clubs were added to the USGA's conforming list, clearing the clubs for use in year-end tournaments. Within a week of testing the new clubs, PXG PGA TOUR Professional and just announced Rookie of the Year Eric Cole put the PXG Black Ops Driver in play: the result was a T3 finish at The RSM Classic.
"The new Black Ops Driver is a great blend of forgiveness and speed," Eric Cole shared. "Switching to it, I've noticed more speed with solid shots, as well as with off-center strikes. It also looks great over the ball, which makes it easy to have confidence in it on tour."
With proprietary technologies across the line that help deliver consistently long and straight performance, other tour professionals have been quick to make the Black Ops switch as well – from long hitters Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Linnea Strom, and Auston Kim to PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen to major champion Celine Boutier.
To celebrate the upcoming launch and honor the military and first responder community, PXG is beginning with tour of duty. The company will offer all current and past military, veterans, and first responders early access to the brand-new Black Ops collection.
"We are always looking for ways to acknowledge and show appreciation for our military and first responders," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons stated. "With the launch of PXG Black Ops, we are proud to give our heroes the first crack at the brand-new clubs, which are nothing short of a total victory in woods engineering!"
With verification through the PXG for Heroes Program, golfers can preview, test, and book fittings for the new golf clubs ahead of the general public. And, in a similar fashion to other PXG product offerings, these incredible and universally underpaid individuals get a significant discount on new PXG Black Ops Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids. PXG will also host dedicated events for heroes at all its retail stores and select fitting studios on January 6, 2024.
For more information about PXG or to book a custom club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Joel Dahmen, Christobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.
