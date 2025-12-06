Mudcup 2025 (The Eighth Edition) Was A Smashing Success!

hosted by Pottersfield Ministries, and proudly sponsored by Mudman Burgers—marked its eighth edition of Mudcup and the most impactful year yet.

ENTEBBE, Uganda, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mudcup 2025—hosted by Pottersfield Ministries, and proudly sponsored by Mudman Burgers—marked its eighth edition of Mudcup and the most impactful year yet. With 12 energized football teams competing, thousands of meals served, and countless hearts touched, this year's tournament in Uganda proved to be a powerful celebration of faith, unity, and the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

Under the leadership of Pastor Mike Rozell, Potters Field Ministries continues to bring hope to communities across the globe, and the Mudcup has become one of the ministry's most cherished annual events. Once again, Pastor Mike Rozell and his team at Pottersfield Ministries created an atmosphere overflowing with joy, fellowship, and the love of Christ. Children and families received Bibles, T-shirts, hats, and encouragement as volunteers poured out the heart of Jesus in every interaction.

This year's tournament was made possible through the generosity and partnership of Mudman Burgers, whose team served tirelessly throughout the event. As always, Mudman Burgers not only provided incredible food but also embodied the authentic mission of sharing the Gospel through practical love. Their commitment to supporting Potters Field Ministries and uplifting local communities continues to inspire everyone involved.

Alongside Mudman Burgers stood Pastor Tom Donovan, representing the global Christian social media platform Lordsbook. With a passion for digital evangelism, Pastor Tom Donovan and Lordsbook played a vital role in extending the message of the Mudcup far beyond Uganda. Through livestreams, photos, testimonies, and global outreach, Lordsbook helped share the story of what God is doing through Potters Field Ministries and Pastor Mike Rozell with thousands around the world. The collective mission—"Reaching everyone, everywhere for Jesus"—is not only the motto of Pastor Tom Donovan and Lordsbook, but a driving force behind all that Mudman Burgers and Pottersfield Ministries do each year.

Most importantly, the Mudcup witnessed an outpouring of spiritual transformation. Many non-believers surrendered their hearts to Jesus, experiencing the love, truth, and hope that Pastor Mike Rozell, Pastor Tom Donovan, Mudman Burgers, and Potters Field Ministries bring so faithfully to every community they serve.

As the Mudcup 2025 concludes, the impact continues to ripple throughout East Africa. With partners like Mudman Burgers, leaders like Pastor Mike Rozell, innovators like Pastor Tom Donovan, and platforms like Lordsbook, the mission of reaching the nations for Christ is stronger than ever. Potters Field Ministries celebrates another victorious year—and looks forward to Mudcup 2026 with even greater expectation and faith.

To learn more about Pottersfield Ministries, go to www.Pottersfield.org

