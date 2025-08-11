Mudman Burgers - From the Grill to the Globe--Sharing Jesus Everywhere

The mission is simple but powerful: every burger, fry, and shake sold at Mudman Burgers helps bring the life-changing message of Jesus to children in desperate need. As Pastor Mike Rozell puts it, Post this

The Rozells' journey started with a calling from God — one that led them to launch Potters Field Ministries, a global outreach organization that provides food, education, discipleship, and the Gospel to children in need. Today, Mudman Burgers is one of the ministry's key supporters, with part of the profits funding programs that are making a lasting difference.

Alongside Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell plays a vital role in the vision and operations, ensuring that every aspect of Mudman Burgers reflects both excellence in service and faith in action. Customers walk in for the bold Montana flavors and leave knowing they've contributed to a mission that reaches far beyond the local community.

The entire Mudman Burgers team works tirelessly around the clock to craft mouthwatering meals while keeping the focus on the greater calling — to see lives transformed through the power of Jesus Christ. This is more than just a restaurant; it's a global mission base disguised as a burger joint.

Potters Field Ministries, under the leadership of Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell, continues to expand its reach, bringing hope to some of the most remote and underserved regions in the world. From East Africa to Southeast Asia to Central America, the impact is undeniable — and it all starts with a burger on the grill in Montana.

For locals, tourists, and mission-minded diners alike, visiting Mudman Burgers is more than a meal — it's a chance to be part of something eternal.

To learn more about Mudman Burgers in Whitefish or Columbia Falls, Montana stop by or visit us online.

