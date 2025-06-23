MUDMAN BURGERS IS DEDICATED to SPREADING the GOSPEL of JESUS CHRIST!

"Every burger we sell is like an insurance policy," says Pastor Mike Rozell. "It ensures that some underprivileged child, somewhere in the world, is going to hear the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. That's what keeps us going day and night." Post this

The ministry is led by Pastor Mike Rozell, the visionary behind Mudman Burgers and co-founder of Potters Field Ministries. Alongside his wife, Pam Rozell, the couple has created a revolutionary model of faith-driven business that is truly changing the world — one burger at a time.

"Every burger we sell is like an insurance policy," says Pastor Mike Rozell. "It ensures that some underprivileged child, somewhere in the world, is going to hear the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. That's what keeps us going day and night."

Mudman Burgers is more than a place to eat — it's a platform for purpose. The kitchen staff isn't just cooking food; they're fueling a global mission. Some of the profits from Mudman Burgers are directly poured into Potters Field Ministries, which is reaching thousands of children with hope, healing, and the message of salvation through Christ.

Pam Rozell, co-founder of the ministry and wife of Pastor Mike Rozell, has been a vital part of the journey. Together, the Rozells have blended bold flavors with bold faith to create something truly special. With every sizzling burger, crispy fry, and creamy shake, Mudman Burgers is spreading the Gospel to the nations.

Whether you're visiting Glacier National Park or simply hungry for a higher purpose, Mudman Burgers is a stop worth making. Through the hard work of Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, and the team, Potters Field Ministries continues to shine light into the darkest corners of the world.

To learn more or support this mission, visit Mudman Burgers in Columbia Falls, Montana

