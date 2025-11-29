Mudman Burgers Sponsors Mud Cup 2025 as the Tournament Enters Its Third Day With Outrageous Results and Unprecedented Turnout

"Every Mudman Burger's meal is an insurance policy that some underprivileged kid somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus," says Pam Rozell Post this

The Mud Cup 2025 is more than a sports tournament; it is a two-day ministry experience extended now into its third incredible day due to overwhelming enthusiasm. Participants are receiving meals, encouragement, prayer, and Biblical teaching provided by Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers. This event represents a powerful expression of gratitude and love for Jesus, bringing entire communities together in fellowship and celebration.

With two thriving Mudman Burgers locations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish, Montana, the Rozells have built more than a restaurant—they've created a global outreach engine. A portion of every sale at Mudman Burgers supports Potters Field Ministries, providing food, education, and discipleship to underprivileged children across Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala.

"Every Mudman Burger's meal is an insurance policy that some underprivileged kid somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus," says Pam Rozell, reflecting the heartbeat behind the mission. Through her unwavering faith and partnership with Pastor Mike Rozell, their ministry is now touching lives through both sports and meals.

As Mud Cup 2025 continues, the excitement keeps rising. Thousands of attendees have shown up, and athletes are experiencing not only competitive football but also heartfelt worship and deep discipleship. Thanks to Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers, this event is impacting Uganda in a way few sporting events ever have.

For more information about Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, Mudman Burgers, and Potters Field Ministries, visit www.pottersfield.org.

