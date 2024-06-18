mui Lab and DSR Corporation to Co-Develop Universal Matter Hub That Enables Users to Create Their Own Smart Home Ecosystems

Collaboration between DSR Corporation and mui Lab is an opportunity to advance Matter technology in Japan and bridge it with ECHONET, a Japanese government-approved regional smart energy standard. Post this

DSR will use its extensive wireless expertise in IoT engineering to add ECHONET Lite-compatibility to the Platform — a crucial component for enabling home automation and the delivery of demand-response and other types of energy management services in Japan. Compatibility with ECHONET, the most widely adopted protocol for device connectivity in Japan, will largely enhance interoperability for Platform users in the country. mui Lab is partnering with DSR, which is known for its longtime contribution to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) IoT standards, to bridge the gap between the Matter and ECHONET protocols to further advance its technology.

"We are very excited to partner with DSR to create a platform that meets the spirit of Matter — which is not only secure and seamless, but also features brand-agnostic interoperability," mui Lab CEO Kaz Oki said. "DSR is a trusted name in IoT software engineering that has helped many global technology players turn their innovations into functional products. We believe our strategic alignment with DSR will enable us to further elevate mui Platform's user experience to the next level and put our Calm UI™ in the hands of more people around the world."

"DSR has been developing software for Japan for over two decades with more than 80 million licenses sold in the country. mui Lab successfully launched their Matter controller last year, and now we look forward to contributing our expertise in wireless standards development to upgrade their platform," said Anatoli Pechkov, the CEO of DSR Corporation. "Our collaboration is a great opportunity to advance Matter technology in Japan and bridge it with ECHONET, a Japanese government-approved regional smart energy standard."

mui Lab plans to have the newly developed Platform certified for Matter and install it on "mui Board Gen 2," the latest edition of company's flagship wooden smart home controller, before shipment at the end of 2024.

About mui Lab

Mui Lab is a Kyoto-based tech startup specializing in designing "calm user interfaces" (Calm UI). Taking inspiration from the successful blending of traditions and technology in the company's home city of Kyoto, mui Lab draws upon their designing and engineering expertise to put forth novel visions of the next generation of digital lifestyle that enhance people's well-being. mui Lab is a three-time winner of CES Innovation Award and a recipient of the 2021 Archiproducts DESIGN Awards. For more information please visit https://muilab.com/en/.

About DSR Corporation

DSR Corporation, based in Denver, Colorado, with a subsidiary in Japan, is a software development firm specializing in wireless technology since 2001. As an end-to-end IoT partner, DSR provides solutions for wireless communications, embedded software, application layers, cloud backends, user apps, and technology consulting. The company excels in comprehensive product development, from hardware to user apps. Advocating open standards and flexible development, DSR is technology and vendor-agnostic, tailoring solutions to various business models. DSR's extensive experience and commitment to quality are particularly recognized in Japan. For more information, visit; DSR IoT, DSR Corporation, and DSR Japan.

About Matter

For more information about Matter and Matter certification, visit: https://csa-iot.org/all-solutions/matter/

About Calm Technology

Calm Technology is a process for designing technology that fits in with natural human behaviors and environment. The term was coined by PARC Researchers Mark Weiser and John Seely Brown in 1995. Calm Technology has been adopted in product development by global technology leaders in recent years — the movement of which mui Lab has been on the forefront since its inception.

