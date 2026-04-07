Muir Analytics to provide Risk Management and Consulting Services for Providers Risk Management Association

"Effective risk management must be scalable to be effective. Our services may start with a phone call from a concerned manager or the survey report every membership receives as they join," said Martin LaPointe, Board member and Co-Founder of Providers Risk Management Association. Post this

Podcast Series: Hotel Violence Risk & Mitigation

Providers' members gain access to a regular podcast series focused on hotel violence risk awareness and practical mitigation strategies. Episodes feature expert guests from the hotel security, private security, legal, and insurance sectors, offering cross-disciplinary insights into emerging risks and real-world solutions. Fairmont Palm in Dubai .wav

In addition, Dr. Jeff Moore will periodically present concise briefings on recent hotel violence cases, drawing on his ongoing research and analysis from the SecureHotel Threat Portal—the industry's most comprehensive hotel violence database.

Membership Consulting Services (Preferred Pricing)

Providers members receive access to Muir Analytics consulting services at preferred rates. Offerings include:

Short-form virtual risk awareness consultations

Targeted risk guidance sessions focused on specific questions or scenarios

Online case-based briefings covering recent hotel violence incidents, with practical risk awareness and mitigation insights

These services are designed to deliver focused, high-value guidance in an efficient, time-controlled format.

Advanced Hotel Risk Intelligence & Bespoke Advisory Services

Built on the SecureHotel Threat Portal—the world's most comprehensive hotel violence database—these services deliver tailored, intelligence-driven risk insights and mitigation strategies.

Offerings are structured in three tiers:

Local Risk Profiles – City-level analysis of hotel violence patterns, risks, and mitigation priorities

Regional Risk Profiles – State or multi-state benchmarking for hotel groups, insurers, and portfolios

National Risk Profiles – U.S.-wide hotel risk intelligence, trend analysis, and strategic risk insights for senior leadership and underwriting

In addition, Muir Analytics provides advanced advisory support, including training programs and on-site security surveys powered by real-world threat intelligence. These engagements deliver practical, experience-based mitigation strategies tailored to specific properties, portfolios, and risk environments.

"Effective risk management must be scalable to be effective. Our services may start with a phone call from a concerned manager or the survey report every membership receives as they join," said Martin LaPointe, Board member and Co-Founder of Providers Risk Management Association. Security assessment, especially those based on real-world risk intelligence, is a primary tool for businesses of whatever size to mitigate and manage the risk of violence to customers and employees. We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Moore and Muir Analytics as a Provider.

Dr. Jeff Moore, President of Muir Analytics adds, "Muir Analytics has developed the largest structured database of hotel-related violent incidents in existence. We use that data to advise clients across multiple jurisdictions on best practices as well as real time threat analysis."

Providers Risk Management Association.

This Association will provide critical risk management services to a variety of businesses and a variety of insurance coverages including Property and Casualty coverage, Executive Lines coverage including EPLI (Employment Practices Liability Insurance) and D&O (Directors & Officers Liability Coverage), and Workplace Violence and Trafficking Liability (Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act TVPRA Liability).

Domiciled in Illinois, the Association will be registered as a Risk Purchasing Group in the first quarter of 2026.

About Muir Analytics

Muir Analytics is a specialized threat intelligence and risk advisory firm focused on violence affecting the global hotel sector. Led by Dr. Jeff Moore, PhD—a former Pentagon analyst and globally recognized threat expert—the firm provides data-driven insights to help hotel operators, insurers, and risk professionals understand, assess, and mitigate real-world threats.

At the core of Muir Analytics' capabilities is the SecureHotel Threat Portal, the world's largest and most sophisticated database of hotel violence incidents. This proprietary dataset captures thousands of cases across violent crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and malicious damage, enabling unmatched visibility into how, where, and why violence occurs in hotel environments.

Using this intelligence, Muir Analytics delivers actionable risk profiles, supports insurance underwriting and claims analysis, and provides practical mitigation strategies designed to reduce liability, enhance guest and staff safety, and strengthen overall security posture.

If you would like more information on this, please contact us at (866) 567-9496 or via email at [email protected].

Media Contact

Mark Kollar, Providers Risk Management Association, 1 (866) 567-9496, [email protected], https://www.providersrma.org

SOURCE Providers Risk Management Association