Mulier Fortis Debuts as a Game-Changing Consultancy to Revolutionize the Intersection of Sports, Media, and Tech

Lagen Nash complements this dynamic partnership with 15 years of success leading impactful growth across sports, media, and technology. As the former Chief Revenue Officer at Silver Tribe Media and Chief Commercial Officer at Misfits Gaming Group, Nash's innovative strategies delivered consistent measurable results. Known for motivating teams and fostering dynamic business strategy and growth, Nash has established her reputation as a visionary in the industry. Together, Braun and Nash bring their unique expertise and combined transformative visions to lead a game-changing consultancy.

Unlike traditional firms, Mulier Fortis offers forward-thinking, adaptable solutions that address the needs of organizations at all stages of growth. With a focus on actionable strategies, creative execution, and operational efficiency, the consultancy delivers measurable results beyond traditional consulting. Each approach is tailored to meet clients' unique goals while delivering measurable impact and long-term success.

"At Mulier Fortis, we are not just consulting — we are catalyzing a shift at the intersection of sports, media, and technology," says Co-Founder Raquel Braun. "This is a time for bold, innovative thinking, and for organizations to break free from outdated structures and tap into new, growth-driving strategies. By bridging organizational gaps and creating synergies across our clients' businesses, we are helping our clients drive the change they need to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-moving industry."

Mulier Fortis is already collaborating with clients across the sports and media landscape. From a newly launched women's sports league to a premier event operated by one of the biggest sports and entertainment companies in the world, the firm is engaging with a wide range of forward-thinking organizations and startups in sports, media, and technology, as well as the private equity firms investing in these industries.

Mulier Fortis extends its expertise across industries, with a deep commitment to advancing women-led organizations. By prioritizing innovation and fostering collaboration, the firm empowers organizations to transform challenges into opportunities. With unmatched industry insight and strong leadership, Mulier Fortis leads clients toward unparalleled excellence and sustainable success.

"In today's dynamic landscape, success is not just about driving revenue, it's about creating sustainable growth through operational excellence and a strong company culture," says Co-Founder Lagen Nash. At Mulier Fortis, we understand that lasting impact requires a balanced approach — one that combines innovative strategies with efficient execution and a commitment to people-first leadership. Our goal is to help organizations scale in a way that maximizes both their bottom line and their long-term potential."

Mulier Fortis is a revolutionary consultancy founded by two industry veterans, Raquel Braun and Lagen Nash, dedicated to shaping the future of sports, media, and technology. With nearly 40 years of combined experience in these industries, they don't just consult, they drive change. From launching new business verticals to negotiating game-changing deals to developing operational excellence, Mulier Fortis is on a mission to bridge institutional gaps for organizations in need of executive leadership and subject-matter expertise. Plus, they're already making waves with a diverse roster of clients, from women's sports leagues to startups at the intersection of sports, tech, and media.

