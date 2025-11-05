Mulier Fortis Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

"What makes this award special is that it reflects the voices of the leaders we work with," says Raquel Braun and Lagen Nash, Co-Founders of Mulier Fortis. "Our clients push industries forward, and we're honored to be their partners." Post this

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"What makes this award special is that it reflects the voices of the leaders we work with," says Raquel Braun and Lagen Nash, Co-Founders of Mulier Fortis. "Our clients push industries forward, and we're honored to be their partners. Helping them accelerate growth while elevating the broader community around fandom and culture."

Since its founding just this past year, Mulier Fortis has already established itself as a revolutionary consultancy transforming the landscape of sports, media, and technology. With nearly 40 years of combined experience, industry veterans and Co-Founders Raquel Braun and Lagen Nash are helping to bridge institutional gaps for organizations in need of executive leadership and subject-matter expertise.

Notably, Mulier Fortis spearheaded the partnership between LOVB and SKIMS, a deal that propelled the future of professional women's volleyball forward and empowers women and girls both in the sport and beyond. Additionally, they spearheaded the multi-year media rights agreement between Versant and LOVB, bringing the league to a national prime-time audience and strengthening the communities that have supported volleyball's rise across the country. Through achievements like these, Mulier Fortis has not only set up its clients for sustainable growth, but it has also set new industry standards.

About Mulier Fortis

Mulier Fortis is a revolutionary consultancy founded by two industry veterans, Raquel Braun and Lagen Nash, dedicated to shaping the future of sports, media, and technology. With nearly 40 years of combined experience in these industries, they don't just consult, they drive change. From launching new business verticals to negotiating game-changing deals to developing operational excellence, Mulier Fortis is on a mission to bridge institutional gaps for organizations in need of executive leadership and subject-matter expertise.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

