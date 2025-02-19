Mully Fulfillment, LLC Announces Strategic 3PL Acquisition, Bringing Detroit Manufacturing Precision to Global E-Commerce Fulfillment

Joe Simon, Partner at Mully Fulfillment, LLC said "Our vision is to bring the same precision and efficiency that Detroit's automotive sector is known for into every facet of e-commerce fulfillment. Our commitment is to deliver unparalleled service and reliability to our clients around the globe." Post this

Mully Fulfillment, LLC is owned by three key partners of Mully Group, Inc.—the company best known for its successful brands Mullybox.com and app.Greensclub.io. This strategic acquisition enhances the company's logistical capabilities and positions it as the fulfillment partner of choice for businesses of all sizes and industries.

"We are thrilled to integrate this advanced 3PL capability into our operations," said Joe Simon, Partner at Mully Fulfillment, LLC. "Our vision is to bring the same precision and efficiency that Detroit's automotive sector is known for into every facet of e-commerce fulfillment. Whether you're a startup, a subscription box service, or an established business, our commitment is to deliver unparalleled service and reliability to our clients around the globe."

Operating from its state-of-the-art facility in Bloomfield Township, MI, Mully Fulfillment, LLC combines cutting-edge technology with time-honored manufacturing values. This unique approach ensures that every order—regardless of size—is managed with meticulous attention to detail, streamlined processes, and robust quality control standards reminiscent of Detroit's automotive legacy.

Key benefits of the new acquisition include:

Enhanced Precision & Reliability: Integrating proven manufacturing standards into the fulfillment process to ensure consistent, high-quality outcomes.

Tailored Solutions for Startups and Subscription Boxes: Specializing in the unique needs of emerging e-commerce businesses with scalable, cost-effective solutions.

Global Reach with Local Expertise: Servicing clients worldwide and shipping orders across the globe, leveraging the robust logistics infrastructure of the U.S. market.

Mully Fulfillment, LLC invites businesses from all regions and industries to explore how its innovative, Detroit-inspired fulfillment solutions can drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.MullyFulfillment.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About Mully Fulfillment, LLC:

Based in Bloomfield Township, MI, Mully Fulfillment, LLC is a forward-thinking 3PL provider dedicated to transforming e-commerce fulfillment. With a focus on startups and subscription box services, the company blends the precision of Detroit's manufacturing heritage with modern logistics solutions to deliver unparalleled fulfillment services to clients globally, with a primary focus on the U.S. market.

