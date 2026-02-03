Multi-language Translation Added to eLEND Solutions Express Credit App

Integration of LetzChat technology into eLEND's Express Credit App facilitates seamless transition of credit application and pre-approval process into customer's preferred language
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eLEND Solutions announced today, at NADA 2026, that it is further increasing consumer access to its industry-leading credit application program with the addition of a multilingual feature that detects, and seamlessly transitions into, the customers preferred language on any device or browser. Supported by LetzChat Automotive's patented online language translation technology, eLEND's Express Credit App now enables dealerships to further customize their remote digital credit application process to meet each customer's language preferences and needs.
"eLEND streamlines the digital credit and finance experience by making it easier for consumers to obtain auto loan pre-approvals quickly and securely. This is good for customers and good for dealers. Language barriers, however, can make the sensitive auto finance process more time-consuming, while risking the loss of the customer," said Pete Macinnis, CEO of eLEND Solutions. "This new translation feature intuitively detects customers' preferred language, meaning they can complete pre-qualification and pre-approvals online in their native language with confidence, and auto dealers can better serve their diverse and multilingual customer bases."
Greg Iverson, VP Partner of Letz Chat Automotive, noted that industry data indicates that approximately 10% to 20% of dealership website traffic is non-English, often representing seven to ten different languages, depending on the market, with Spanish being the #1 language detected and translated. In addition to the 104 different languages it recognizes, with the integration of LetzChat, Express Credit App can also translate into 17 different Spanish dialects.
"eLEND continues to push innovation forward in automotive retail, and this is one more example that has special importance to our dealership. Like so many dealerships across the country, we serve a diverse community: approximately 12% of our website visitors are Spanish-speaking," said Brad Mugg, Managing Partner of Honda of Downtown LA, one of the largest Honda dealerships in the country. "In just one month leveraging eLEND's multilingual finance experience, over 40 Spanish language applications were submitted online and we expect that number to grow. This clearly demonstrates the power of multilingual credit application access: it ensures that we are able to reach, and communicate with, all of our customers, while improving their auto buying experience."
eLEND Solutions processes, on average, 72 Express Credit Application submissions per dealer per month for over 700 dealerships nationwide, with over 36% converting to sales inside of 4 weeks. The company prides itself on offering credit solutions that are dealer configurable to fit both the dealership's process and each customer's preferences, and that are compatible with existing auto dealer service providers. This includes digitizing and streamlining the entire showroom credit process, transitioning online shoppers to instore buyers and enabling customers to do more of the car-buying process from their own device. With the integration of LetzChat Automotive's translation technology, customers can now view and complete eLEND's online pre-qualification and pre-approval process in their native language instantly.
eLEND Solutions will showcase this new multilingual finance experience at the NADA Show in Las Vegas, February 4–6, at West Hall Booth #4951W just south of the Toyota Exhibit.
ABOUT eLEND SOLUTIONS
eLEND Solutions™ (AKA DealerCentric Solutions®), is an automotive FinTech company providing a vendor neutral, API-based middleware solution for true end-to-end connected retailing. Our solution bridges the gap between shopping and buying – delivering transactable, lender-matched payment options and funding scenarios at the point-of-sale, online and in-store. The platform specializes in hybrid credit, identity verification, and 'Fin-desking' solutions. By changing when and how the shopper is introduced to realistic payment information and dealership financing options, the combination of technology and data enables the dealer and the customer to come together much faster – and more profitably.
Media Contact
Crystal Hartwell, eLEND Solutions, 1 714-987-1016, [email protected]
Angela Jacobson, 1 714-454-4776, [email protected]
SOURCE eLEND Solutions
