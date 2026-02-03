Multi-language Translation Added to eLEND Solutions Express Credit App

This new translation feature intuitively detects customers' preferred language, meaning they can complete pre-qualification and pre-approvals online in their native language with confidence, and auto dealers can better serve their diverse and multilingual customer bases. Post this

Greg Iverson, VP Partner of Letz Chat Automotive, noted that industry data indicates that approximately 10% to 20% of dealership website traffic is non-English, often representing seven to ten different languages, depending on the market, with Spanish being the #1 language detected and translated. In addition to the 104 different languages it recognizes, with the integration of LetzChat, Express Credit App can also translate into 17 different Spanish dialects.

"eLEND continues to push innovation forward in automotive retail, and this is one more example that has special importance to our dealership. Like so many dealerships across the country, we serve a diverse community: approximately 12% of our website visitors are Spanish-speaking," said Brad Mugg, Managing Partner of Honda of Downtown LA, one of the largest Honda dealerships in the country. "In just one month leveraging eLEND's multilingual finance experience, over 40 Spanish language applications were submitted online and we expect that number to grow. This clearly demonstrates the power of multilingual credit application access: it ensures that we are able to reach, and communicate with, all of our customers, while improving their auto buying experience."

eLEND Solutions processes, on average, 72 Express Credit Application submissions per dealer per month for over 700 dealerships nationwide, with over 36% converting to sales inside of 4 weeks. The company prides itself on offering credit solutions that are dealer configurable to fit both the dealership's process and each customer's preferences, and that are compatible with existing auto dealer service providers. This includes digitizing and streamlining the entire showroom credit process, transitioning online shoppers to instore buyers and enabling customers to do more of the car-buying process from their own device. With the integration of LetzChat Automotive's translation technology, customers can now view and complete eLEND's online pre-qualification and pre-approval process in their native language instantly.

eLEND Solutions will showcase this new multilingual finance experience at the NADA Show in Las Vegas, February 4–6, at West Hall Booth #4951W just south of the Toyota Exhibit.

ABOUT eLEND SOLUTIONS

eLEND Solutions™ (AKA DealerCentric Solutions®), is an automotive FinTech company providing a vendor neutral, API-based middleware solution for true end-to-end connected retailing. Our solution bridges the gap between shopping and buying – delivering transactable, lender-matched payment options and funding scenarios at the point-of-sale, online and in-store. The platform specializes in hybrid credit, identity verification, and 'Fin-desking' solutions. By changing when and how the shopper is introduced to realistic payment information and dealership financing options, the combination of technology and data enables the dealer and the customer to come together much faster – and more profitably.

