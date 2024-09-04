Multi-Ply Components Ltd Boosts Efficiency and Production Throughput with Plataine's AI-powered Production Planning & Scheduling

"We manage to smoothly transition our planning process into a digital one, allowing us to create accurate and optimized production plans in large scale in several minutes, and improve factory throughput." Lucas Morgan, Technical & NPI Director at Multi-Ply Post this

By implementing Plataine's AI-powered Production Scheduler, Multi-Ply is transforming its planning and production process, allowing the company to automatically generate an optimized and highly detailed three-month production plan within minutes. The work orders are automatically transferred from SAP to Plataine software via API. Plataine's Production Scheduler efficiently manages over 10,000 tasks across 40 stations and 19 departments, drastically reducing the planners' workload, allowing them to respond to issues as they occur and keep the plan up to date. The solution provides real-time visibility into production progress, enabling operators to report on task start and completion instantly, eliminating the need for daily updates and production meetings to spot issues. Multi-Ply production planner can now quickly respond to unexpected changes on the factory floor, improving throughput and overall operational efficiency.

As per strategic planning, the ability to run sandbox simulations supports long-term planning and smart procurement decisions, enabling the production team to optimize decisions for purchasing additional resources, managing inventory efficiently and adding more shifts when necessary. With Plataine each strategic decision can be quickly simulated and justified.

Lucas Morgan, Technical & NPI Director at Multi-Ply, commented: "I am excited to work with Plataine, as we manage to smoothly transition our planning process into a digital one, allowing us to create accurate and optimized production plans in large scale in several minutes, and improve factory throughput. In addition, the functionality to test various scenarios is priceless, giving us the ability to justify the need and cost of additional resources. With Plataine, our production leaders have full visibility of production progress in real-time, enabling us to make data-driven operational and strategic decisions. This is a long-term journey together"

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO of Plataine: "We are thrilled to be working with Multi-Ply, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. By implementing our AI-powered solutions, Multi-Ply is not only leading the way in their industry but also scaling their operations to maximize resource utilization, achieve higher quality, and drive growth."

