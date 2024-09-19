Multi-sponsor Pregnancy Exposure Registries: Physician, Scientific Advisory and Industry Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

While there is concrete regulatory interest in the development of collaborative multi-sponsor efforts, numerous challenges remain. Post this

This webinar will examine the conduct of multi-product/multi-sponsor pregnancy registries from several key perspectives. The expert speakers will review scientific methods in the context of regulatory precedent, provide pharmaceutical industry perceptions of internal and external considerations, offer Physician/scientific advisory committee member perspective and identify best practices to overcome obstacles.

The expert speakers will cover:

Historical context for pregnancy registries and current state of affairs with regard to regulatory considerations in light of revised guidances from FDA and EMA, including real-world data approaches and descriptive pregnancy safety studies, issues with timing of approvals and inter-agency coordination while highlighting missed opportunities for collaboration

Industry viewpoints on operational considerations and practical challenges in setting up and maintaining single-product and collaborative registries

Physician, professional society and scientific advisory committee member perspectives

Examples of successful multi-sponsor collaborations and lessons learned

Join Jessica Albano, PhD, MPH, Vice President – Epidemiology & Analytics, Syneos Health; Sara Ephross, PhD, Senior Director - Epidemiology, Syneos Health; Dr. Sigal Kaplan, PhD, BPharm, Director, Pharmacoepidemiology Leader, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; and Laura McKain, MD, FACOG, Board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, for the live webinar on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Multi-sponsor Pregnancy Exposure Registries: Physician, Scientific Advisory and Industry Insights.

