Multi-Unit Franchise with 13 IHOP® Restaurants Selects PrimePay's All-in-One HCM Platform to Drive Growth

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay, the human capital management (HCM) SaaS company for people-centric businesses, today announced that Clamore LLC, a multi-unit franchise of 13 IHOP restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia, has selected PrimePay HCM to connect its people and financial data and to provide its leaders with actionable HR analytics about its 300+ employees.
"Managing a restaurant group with 13 locations across two states is incredibly rewarding, but can present challenges in supporting our most important focus, which is our people," said David Reller, President of Clamore LLC. "Partnering with PrimePay HCM, we can better engage our employees, simplify HR operations, including talent acquisition, and provide greater visibility into the information and analytics that matter to our team members."
With PrimePay HCM, Clamore LLC plans to:
- Gain actionable workforce insight with unit-level analytics and benchmarks to drive actions to improve manager and worker productivity.
- Automate recruiting and hiring through integrating its POS (Point-of-Sale) system with PrimePay Applicant Tracking.
- Engage its workforce by utilizing PrimePay Employee Self-Service where employees can manage their own onboarding, time, and pay.
- Manage ever-changing HR compliance challenges with built-in workflows and ACA tracking.
- Streamline HR processes by automating HR tasks, employee information, and benefits.
"Running multiple restaurants brings its share of workforce challenges and opportunities from maintaining an engaged staff and monitoring labor costs to avoiding compliance risks," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We're excited to partner with Clamore LLC with our all-in-one HCM platform built for multi-unit groups in order to streamline its operations and provide HR analytics to drive business outcomes."
About PrimePay
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.
