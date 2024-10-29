Multi-Unit Franchise with 13 IHOP® Restaurants Selects PrimePay's All-in-One HCM Platform to Drive Growth

"Partnering with PrimePay HCM, we can better engage our employees, simplify HR operations, including talent acquisition, and provide greater visibility into the information and analytics that matter to our team members," said David Reller, President of Clamore LLC. Post this

With PrimePay HCM, Clamore LLC plans to:

Gain actionable workforce insight with unit-level analytics and benchmarks to drive actions to improve manager and worker productivity.

Automate recruiting and hiring through integrating its POS (Point-of-Sale) system with PrimePay Applicant Tracking.

Engage its workforce by utilizing PrimePay Employee Self-Service where employees can manage their own onboarding, time, and pay.

Manage ever-changing HR compliance challenges with built-in workflows and ACA tracking.

Streamline HR processes by automating HR tasks, employee information, and benefits.

"Running multiple restaurants brings its share of workforce challenges and opportunities from maintaining an engaged staff and monitoring labor costs to avoiding compliance risks," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We're excited to partner with Clamore LLC with our all-in-one HCM platform built for multi-unit groups in order to streamline its operations and provide HR analytics to drive business outcomes."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

