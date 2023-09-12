Multi-Way Speech Translation Among Latest KUDO AI Features to Go Live

"At KUDO, we prioritize quality over quantity. Our primary focus is to offer high-quality simultaneous translations with low latency. As we continuously innovate, our commitment remains targeted on delivering the best possible quality." Tzachi Levy, KUDO's CPO Tweet this

Here are the latest—and upcoming—features to expect for KUDO AI:

Multi-Way Speech Translation

Until now, KUDO AI has catered primarily to one-to-many use cases such as webinars, All Hands meetings, and live events, where listeners can choose a language in which to hear a single speaker. Today, KUDO has expanded these possibilities with the introduction of multiple source (or "input") languages, meaning that several speakers of different languages can be present on the floor at any one time. This opens potential use cases of KUDO AI to meetings such as:

Multi-language presentations (events, Town Halls, etc)

Training or Learning and Development with live Q&A

Bi-directional board and business meetings

And many more.

For now, multilingual source language support is available for KUDO AI's six core languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Italian, along with their regional variants.

How does it work? Each speaker can select their preferred language either before or during the meeting. This feature ensures that speakers can actively participate in a single meeting while speaking different languages. Conversations flow seamlessly, with the only caveat being an "ordered" conversation format to accommodate system latency, which is the lowest among competitors thanks to our patented real-time, continuous translation solution. Additionally, to make the translated voice more authentic and relatable, the speaker can now choose their preferred gender. The result? A dynamic and hyper-realistic multi-speaker conversation.

Automatic Language Detection

Next on the list of KUDO AI upgrades is an auto-floor detection feature which matches the language of the speaker with that of the listener more effectively. If a user has selected that they wish to hear the meeting in Spanish, for example, and the speaker(s) or presenter(s) speak in Spanish at any point during the meeting, the listener will no longer see or hear the AI translation and will simply hear the speaker's audio in Spanish—much in the way that movie subtitles work.

Custom Glossary

Continuing the theme of an enhanced user experience, users of KUDO AI will soon be able to make their AI-translated meetings more accurate with the launch of a Custom Glossary feature. What does this mean? That users who require speech translation while discussing a specific subject matter can enter a list of words, names, products, places, or acronyms that they wish to have translated in a specific way in advance, to ensure that KUDO AI translates them correctly. This will prove particularly reliable for events like medical conferences or product launches.

New AI Voices

And finally, among the next round of KUDO AI features to go live will be the rollout of new, more natural-sounding AI voices. This upgrade aims to improve the acoustic experience for users who are listening to translations during particularly long meetings and events.

Why the focus on user experience? On these upgrades, the KUDO team had this to say:

"At KUDO, we prioritize quality over quantity. Our primary focus is to offer high-quality simultaneous translations with low latency. As we continuously innovate, our commitment remains targeted on delivering the best possible quality", comments KUDO's CPO, Tzachi Levy. "Most importantly, we are taking the lead from our users themselves. Currently, we are testing the waters with experimental languages, for example, including Japanese and Polish."

This quality-first strategy appears to be working; as of today, KUDO AI has over 2,500 users and an overall rating of 4.1/5 stars. And the team anticipates this number rising in line with their ambitious roadmap of upgrades and upcoming features between now and the end of the year.

