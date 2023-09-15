Multidisciplinary Team from J.S. Held Welcomes Next Generation of NIST Cybersecurity Framework

J.S. Held's Digital Investigations & Discovery Practice provides insights and innovative solutions to address current and emerging cybersecurity issues. Tweet this

Stephen O'Malley, Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of J.S. Held's DI&D team, comments on the challenges and risks rising in the global cybersecurity ecosystem, "Resurgent threat actors continue their pervasive attacks on the vulnerable."

Breach and privacy-related litigation continues to advance and take center stage. New risks in the cyber-verse continue to emerge, including crypto theft, fraud, and abuse. When these factors are overlayed with the growing challenges of artificial intelligence and an ever-more connected world, we have reached an inflection point on how to manage our businesses. The global cybersecurity ecosystem is evolving at an increasing rate, challenging individuals and organizations alike to keep pace.

J.S. Held provides effective and timely solutions when clients face challenges such as these. As the conversations of the global cybersecurity challenges unfold, J.S. Held is set to provide our expert commentary, shedding light on the implications of the framework for businesses and the broader cyber ecosystem.

J.S. Held professionals deliver a comprehensive suite of investigative and advisory services to mitigate cyber and data risk. The DI&D team is unique, having eliminated barriers between technical disciplines. Doing so fosters a multidisciplinary, client-focused, and collaborative approach, allowing our clients to leverage the strengths of our global expertise.

Advisory services offered through the team include:

Cyber Security – Incident Response (Insurance Panel & Direct Engagement), Proactive Resiliency Building (including PT & vCISO), & Litigation Support

Digital Forensics – Forensic investigation, processing, and analysis

eDiscovery – Full lifecycle services for electronically stored information

Investigative Data Analytics – Solutions for big data challenges

Data Privacy & Information Governance – Foundations to transformation in privacy and governance

Forensic Accounting – Holistic loss and interruptions analysis

Due Diligence – Comprehensive investigations to eliminate risk

"Our strength is our people," said Stephen O'Malley, "Our highly qualified professionals have acquired their experiences through longstanding careers in law enforcement, military, industry, academia, and advisory services, which focus on information and cyber security, the lifecycle of data and its analysis/management, along with the various elements of digital forensics and incident response."

With multiple leadership, operational, and tactical certifications from industry-leading organizations like SANS, ISC2, IAPP, CompTIA, ACFE, the EC-Council, and more, J.S. Held professionals are recognized industry thought leaders, public speakers, and authors who have been featured at major events and in industry-leading publications. They are sought for their experiences, insights, and abilities to develop customized solutions to common and complex cyber, data, and information security challenges. Furthermore, J.S. Held experts have testimonial and consultative expertise in matters and hearings brought before civil courts, government bodies, and legislative committees.

While our people are our strength, our strong client-focused work testifies to our value; recent examples of our work and contributions to our clients include:

National Real Estate investor that suffered a ransomware attack - J.S. Held experts investigated the breach, identified the root cause, remediated the impacted systems, and restored the client to a fully operational state, in preparation for insurance claim submission.

Regional division within a global manufacturing firm on the precipice of a ransomware attack - J.S. Held experts isolated the threat actors preventing enterprise encryption, identified the attack vector, and assisted in remediation of the network. This ensured the client was protected from the current breach while elevating their state of cybersecurity to make certain similar attempts in the future would be thwarted.

Multinational firm requiring remediation of third-party business information - J.S. Held experts assisted with isolating third-party business information from disparate data sources for remediation, using forensically defensible tools and industry standard procedures.

Court-appointed receivership – As part of a high-profile receivership, investigated a cryptocurrency investment platform accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme. J.S. Held experts collected, tracked, and stored physical evidence from hundreds of sources, performing validation and transaction analysis to identify the extent of the fraud .

Online gaming industry – Through our established relationships in the online gaming industry, J.S. Held provides multiple clients with offensive cybersecurity services and strategic cybersecurity leadership.

Off-channel communications compliance – J.S. Held experts operate as independent compliance consultants (ICC) for financial orgs requiring off-channel communications compliance.

The foreign segment of a publicly traded nutrition company suffers a breach – J.S. Held experts supported multi-party cross-border eDiscovery collection and review, conducted an investigation, and assisted with remediation, enabling damage assessment, public disclosure, and timely financial reporting.

Cryptocurrency client in need of blockchain investigation – J.S. Held experts analyzed the client's open-source blockchain with an ecosystem of decentralized applications. We validated data sources, generating balances by exchange and cryptocurrency . Further, J.S. Held experts calculated cryptocurrency balances over time and tracked coin trades on a minute-by-minute basis, resulting in substantiation of the client employee claims that efforts were made to defend the stablecoin peg.

As the cybersecurity industry continues to grow under the guidelines presented in the NIST Framework 2.0 and beyond, J.S. Held is committed to dedicating our expertise to provide insightful analyses and services to the industry, propelling both the global cyber ecosystem and our clients towards excellence.

