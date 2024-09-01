Multifamily Acquisition in Booming Southeast Kansas City, MO Suburb

We're excited to announce another acquisition in the Kansas City Metro, our fourth since 2019. The Kansas City market continues to see rent growth and steady occupancy. The Donovan is such a well-executed project, and we are excited to add it to the Sherman portfolio. Post this

The Donovan's midrise-style property and its resident-focused amenities deliver:

Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments;

Lifestyle interior options, like dens, laundry rooms, couples' showers, and layouts with multiple dressing closets per bedroom;

Unparalleled amenities featuring a meditation spa with dry and steam sauna rooms, a rock climbing wall, and a three-season solarium;

Modern spaces available for work and study;

Thoughtfully planned green spaces to enjoy the Midwest seasons;

Privacy offerings, like fenced-in yards, in-unit washers and dryers, and attached garages; and

Community-focused design with gamified gathering spaces for hosting friends and meeting neighbors

On August 28th, 2024, Sherman Residential purchased and assumed the property management, stated:

We're excited to announce another acquisition in the Kansas City Metro, our fourth since 2019. The Kansas City market continues to see rent growth and steady occupancy. The Donovan is such a well-executed project, and we are excited to add it to the Sherman portfolio.

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a strong sense of community for their current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has owned over 90 properties, currently owns three assets in the Kansas City metropolitan area, and recently celebrated 100 years in the real estate business. Since 1922, the family-owned company, headquartered in north suburban Chicago, has successfully managed a nationwide portfolio of multifamily properties. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to The Donovan and the Kansas City metro multifamily market, schedule a tour of the property or learn more at thedonovankc.com.

