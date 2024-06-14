Multifamily Acquisition in South Austin Suburb of Kyle, TX

The acquisition of Oaks on Marketplace will be our second deal in the Austin metro in six months. We were attracted to Oaks on Marketplace due to the growth story in south Texas and the attractive basis, and we believe it will be a great addition to the portfolio. Post this

The Oaks on Marketplace garden-style, wrap property and its resident-focused offering of amenities include:

One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments;

24-hour access to the clubhouse, workspaces, and fitness center;

Modern spaces designed for work and study, including multiple multimedia-enhanced conference rooms;

Privacy offerings, like fenced-in yards, in-unit washers and dryers, and personal garages; and

Community-focused design with multi-use workspaces, two dog parks for meeting other pet owners, and both indoor and outdoor kitchens perfect for hosting.

On May 22nd, 2024, Sherman Residential purchased and assumed the property management. Sherman's Vice President of Acquisitions stated:

The acquisition of Oaks on Marketplace will be our second deal in the Austin metro in six months. We were attracted to Oaks on Marketplace due to the growth story in south Texas and the attractive basis, and we believe it will be a great addition to the portfolio.

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a true sense of community for their current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has owned over 90 properties, currently owns five assets between Austin and San Antonio, and recently celebrated 100 years in the real estate business. Since 1922, the family-owned company, headquartered in north suburban Chicago, has successfully managed a nationwide portfolio of multifamily properties. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to Oaks on Marketplace and the Austin metro multifamily market, schedule an in-person or live virtual tour of the property or learn more at oaksonmarketplace.com.

