Multifamily Media Network Announces Four Founding Sponsors

The Multifamily Media Network has teamed up with four founding sponsors: AppFolio, AppWork, Chadwell Supply, and Widewail, all renowned multifamily national vendor suppliers and proptech companies.

Its four founding sponsorships support Multifamily Media Network's mission to deliver high-quality, thought-provoking content. With a roster of twelve current podcast hosts who are industry icons across multiple disciplines, this investment facilitates the expansion of compelling podcasts and provides each sponsor the opportunity to reach and educate its multifamily audience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with AppFolio, AppWork, Chadwell Supply, and Widewail as we continue to grow our podcast network," said Mike Brewer, Co-Founder of the Multifamily Media Network. "These partnerships signify our dedication to delivering top-notch content to our audiences while also opening up exciting opportunities for growth and innovation."

Paul Marks, Co-Founder of MMN adds, "The opportunity to build on our existing media work was obvious and has been a proven concept in these early innings. Being joined by such prominent sponsors underscores the validity of our network and audience engagement."

As the podcasting landscape continues to evolve, Multifamily Media Network is dedicated to attracting top-tier talent who deliver exceptional content that resonates across the multifamily industry.

"The Multifamily Media Network is new, fresh and full of proven top-tier talent. Widewail and MMN are both committed to telling data-backed stories via the mediums of today: audio, video, newsletters and social. As an industry, we learn what's most effective now through experience and sharing. MMN is building that connective tissue. It's been fun to watch."

Matt Murray, Founder and CEO, Widewail

"We're excited to partner with Multifamily Media Network, the leading voice in the multifamily industry. We share MMN's dedication to innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to the industry. Together, we aim to empower multifamily professionals with the tools and insights they need to streamline maintenance operations, boost resident satisfaction, and achieve operational excellence."

-Sean Landberg, Co-Founder and CEO, AppWork

"Chadwell Supply is pleased to support Multifamily Media Network. We appreciate their vision to provide a platform for top-tier multifamily industry talent to deliver fresh insights and practical, entertaining content from diverse perspectives. This mission aligns well with Chadwell Supply's passion for providing unforgettable service, partnering with multifamily MRO teams to make their lives easier every day. We encourage everyone in the multifamily industry to listen. You are sure to hear something that will make a difference."

- Mark Chadwell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chadwell Supply

