Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Survivors Abused by Former Teacher and Coach in Lehigh County Secured by Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan has secured a $6 million settlement on behalf of three survivors who were sexually abused by former teacher and coach Christian Willman at Parkland High School in Lehigh County. Willman went on to abuse at least two more students at Palisades High School in Bucks County. The lawsuit, filed in Lehigh County, detailed years of grooming, manipulation and abuse, as well as significant institutional failures by both school districts to protect students or intervene despite repeated warning signs. Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan has a second lawsuit pending in Bucks County based on Willman's abuse of students at Palisades High School.
The plaintiffs alleged that Parkland failed to act on multiple reports and obvious red flags regarding Willman's behavior, allowing him continued access to students. The identities of the survivors remain confidential. The matter was resolved as part of a settlement agreement between the parties.
"This settlement represents accountability that was long overdue," said Stewart Ryan, Partner at Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan. "Our clients showed tremendous courage in speaking out about what they endured. Parkland had countless, clear opportunities to protect these students and failed in their most basic duty. No student should ever be left vulnerable to a predator within their own school, much less at the hands of a person who was so open and brazen with their abuse."
Administrators and staff at Parkland High School observed concerning conduct over many years, including Willman repeatedly removing students from class, spending extended time alone with female students, and being found alone by another teacher with one of his victims in a compromising position. Teachers observed this behavior, yet no meaningful action was taken. After students at Parkland reported their own concerns about Willman, he quietly left and obtained employment at Palisades High School, where his abuse continued.
"This case revealed years of missed warnings, ignored reports, and systemic inaction that allowed this abuse to continue," said Alexandria MacMaster, Partner at the firm. "Our clients were failed at every turn. This settlement reflects their strength and sends a message that schools must take every sign of risk seriously. Children's safety must always come first."
Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan remains dedicated to holding institutions accountable and fighting for survivors of crime.
