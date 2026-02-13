Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Survivors Abused by Former Teacher and Coach in Lehigh County Secured by Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan

"Our clients showed tremendous courage in speaking out about what they endured," said Stewart Ryan, Partner at Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan. "No student should ever be left vulnerable to a predator within their own school, much less at the hands of a person who was so brazen with their abuse." Post this

"This settlement represents accountability that was long overdue," said Stewart Ryan, Partner at Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan. "Our clients showed tremendous courage in speaking out about what they endured. Parkland had countless, clear opportunities to protect these students and failed in their most basic duty. No student should ever be left vulnerable to a predator within their own school, much less at the hands of a person who was so open and brazen with their abuse."

Administrators and staff at Parkland High School observed concerning conduct over many years, including Willman repeatedly removing students from class, spending extended time alone with female students, and being found alone by another teacher with one of his victims in a compromising position. Teachers observed this behavior, yet no meaningful action was taken. After students at Parkland reported their own concerns about Willman, he quietly left and obtained employment at Palisades High School, where his abuse continued.

"This case revealed years of missed warnings, ignored reports, and systemic inaction that allowed this abuse to continue," said Alexandria MacMaster, Partner at the firm. "Our clients were failed at every turn. This settlement reflects their strength and sends a message that schools must take every sign of risk seriously. Children's safety must always come first."

Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich and Ryan remains dedicated to holding institutions accountable and fighting for survivors of crime.

Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan LLP (www.laffeybucci.com) is a Philadelphia-based, trauma-informed personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered severe injuries due to negligence. Since 2009, the firm has provided exceptional "leave no stone unturned" representation in personal injury, construction accident cases, workers' compensation, workplace falls, and product liability. The crime victim department, staffed by former sex crimes prosecutors, exclusively represents survivors of abuse, assault, and human trafficking nationwide. Our attorneys have recovered more than $850 million in verdicts and settlements throughout their careers.

