Multiple East Tennessee Organizations Partner to Kickstart Clean Up Efforts on Douglas Lake

Douglas is known for its beauty, but it is also an important over-wintering bird habitat, and fishery. Restoring the watershed begins with removing the debris that impacts the ecosystem. Post this

"Douglas Lake draws over three million visitors each year and is a vital asset to the tourism industry in this region of the Smoky Mountains," says Lauren Hurdle, Jefferson County Director of Tourism.

"Fall is one of our busiest times of year and Hurricane Helene brought almost all lake activities to a screeching halt, including the numerous regional and national fishing tournaments we were set to host. This has had an enormous impact on our tourism economy and so after working with our local and state agencies, we feel it is the perfect timing to start the cleanup efforts to get Douglas Lake back online in time for spring and summer visitors and fishing trips."

Volunteers will be assigned to multiple locations including the Walter's Bridge Lake Access point, the Rankin Bottoms Wildlife Management Area, and the Oak Grove and Swann's Bridge area. Additional locations will be added to the list as more volunteers sign up.

Crews will be picking up both trash and household items such as plastic bottles, jugs, and electronics, but also some of the wood debris like branches and smaller logs. All volunteers will be provided with gloves, trash pickers, and garbage bags.

"Douglas Lake is part of the greater Tennessee River watershed. Douglas is known for its beauty, but it is also an important over-wintering bird habitat, and fishery. Restoring the watershed begins with removing the debris that impacts the ecosystem," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. "Picking up trash at the headwaters will help stop trash from re-entering the waterway when the lake level rises in the spring. Floating trash is not only unsightly, but can create hazards for recreational boaters and anglers."

To register as a volunteer, visit https://tinyurl.com/DglsLake, or contact the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee, [email protected] for more information.

Media Contact

Julie Graham, METTC, 8655850811, [email protected], https://www.easttnvacations.com/

SOURCE METTC