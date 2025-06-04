Multiple Flea Markets Successfully Transition to the Booth Tracker Cloud Platform

Comprehensive Cloud Based Management Software for Flea Markets, Swap Meets and Indoor Markets

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E-SoftSys, a total technology solutions provider serving the Flea Markets/ Swap Meets/ Farmers Markets industry for over 2 decades announced the successful migration of several prominent flea markets from its legacy Booth Tracker Software platform to the advanced Booth Tracker Cloud version. This significant transition marks a new era of enhanced efficiency, scalability, and accessibility for these bustling marketplaces.

Transitioning to Booth Tracker Cloud provides these flea markets with a robust, web-based platform, offering real-time data access, streamlined vendor management, enhanced reporting capabilities, and improved operational workflows. The cloud-based solution eliminates the need for on-premise infrastructure, reducing IT overhead and providing greater flexibility for market administrators.

"We are thrilled to see a growing number of our valued customers embrace the power and flexibility of Booth Tracker Cloud," said Kat Shenoy, CEO of E-SoftSys. "This successful transition for multiple flea markets underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to thrive in today's dynamic retail landscape. Booth Tracker Cloud offers unparalleled advantages in terms of accessibility, data security, and continuous innovation, and we are confident these markets will experience significant benefits."

Partial List of Flea Markets that Successfully Migrated to Booth Tracker Cloud:

Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market, Hartville, OH - Named as one of the top 20 flea markets with 1,000 vendor spaces and features a variety of Boutique, Specialty Food, and Antique Shops.

- Named as one of the top 20 flea markets with 1,000 vendor spaces and features a variety of Boutique, Specialty Food, and Antique Shops. The Market at Delta College , Stockton, CA – A peppy outdoor weekend market with 800 spaces that has been a beacon for small businesses and the local community for over 40 years.

, – A peppy outdoor weekend market with 800 spaces that has been a beacon for small businesses and the local community for over 40 years. Fresno Flea Market- Fresno, CA , is a vibrant weekend marketplace located at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds with over 600 spaces , features hundreds of vendors selling a wide variety of new and used items.

, is a vibrant weekend marketplace located at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds with over 600 spaces , features hundreds of vendors selling a wide variety of new and used items. Madera Flea Market - Madera, CA , Family owned and operated since 1987, the flea market has become the premiere outdoor market for Madera and Fresno County . The flea market features over 400-500 vendor booths and attracts over 7,000-10,000 visitors each week.

, Family owned and operated since 1987, the flea market has become the premiere outdoor market for and . The flea market features over 400-500 vendor booths and attracts over 7,000-10,000 visitors each week. 812 Outdoor Market, TX, is Austin's only open-air flea market located at 8714 FM 812 in Austin, Texas with over 400 spaces. It's a popular weekend destination offering diverse shopping and cultural experience

only open-air flea market located at 8714 FM 812 in with over 400 spaces. It's a popular weekend destination offering diverse shopping and cultural experience Cheng's Flea Market located on Airline Drive in Houston, Texas with over 400 spaces , is a bustling weekend marketplace known for its wide variety of goods. Open every Saturday and Sunday, the market offers an energetic, family-friendly atmosphere with music, local food vendors, and affordable prices.

with over 400 spaces , is a bustling weekend marketplace known for its wide variety of goods. Open every Saturday and Sunday, the market offers an energetic, family-friendly atmosphere with music, local food vendors, and affordable prices. Chiefland Farmers Flea Market, located in Chiefland, Florida , is a vibrant weekend destination offering a diverse array of goods and a welcoming atmosphere. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM , the market features over 300 indoor and 40 outdoor booths, providing visitors with a variety of products ranging from fresh produce and antiques to handmade crafts and collectibles.

, is a vibrant weekend destination offering a diverse array of goods and a welcoming atmosphere. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from , the market features over 300 indoor and 40 outdoor booths, providing visitors with a variety of products ranging from fresh produce and antiques to handmade crafts and collectibles. Mohave Markets is a community marketplace held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman, Arizona with over 100 spaces. The event showcases a diverse array of handmade goods and many more. Visitors can enjoy live music performances, food trucks offering local cuisine, and home-baked treats.

The E-SoftSys team continues to work closely with its existing customer base to facilitate smooth and efficient transitions to their Booth Tracker Cloud platform, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum benefit.

About E-SoftSys

E-SoftSys, a technology leader for the flea market industry, offers products and services that include; Booth Tracker comprehensive management software for flea markets, farmers markets and swap meets. Web Rental Module allows vendors to book or renew their spaces online. Vendors will have the ability to view the layout of the market, select the desired spaces and make payment with their credit card. Mobil Rental Module a Wireless Vendor Check-In and Quick Booth Rental Module that Allows the market staff to check-in /collect payments from vendors at the gate, lookup available spaces and rent on the spot, mark absentee booths, re-rent spaces to other vendors; BT Text Messenger: A cloud based automatic reservation renewal solution that can alert and send past due text alerts to your vendors to reduce the time your rental office staff spends on renewal and payment collections; Concession Tracker: complete POS solution for managing flea market restaurants, mobile food carts and fast food concessions; 7 days a week Customer Support with a dedicated team and project manager assigned for large operator implementations.

Booth Tracker has been implemented by many flea markets, farmers markets and swap meets in USA and Canada. For more information, please contact E-SoftSys at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.boothtracker.com or Click here to email us.

Media Contact

Adi Shenoy, E-SoftSys, 1 800-469-1740, [email protected], www.boothtracker.com

SOURCE E-SoftSys