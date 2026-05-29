Multiple Independent Reviews Recognize TacticalPay as a Top Firearms Payment Processor and Gun Store POS System

We've spent nearly a decade building expertise and infrastructure specifically for the firearms industry, and it's gratifying to see that validated by trusted third parties. Post this

TacticalPay has been featured by Borderfree Payments across multiple independent guides as a top-recommended firearms payment processor — including its widely cited "The Top Gun-Friendly Payment Processors" resource and its 2025 guide "5 Best Credit Card Processing for Firearms Dealers." According to Borderfree Payments, TacticalPay is "known as an industry leader for providing gun-friendly credit card processing" and works with firearms businesses that traditional banks and mainstream processors often turn away.

Named a Top Processor by GunFriendlyPayments.com and Shark Processing

GunFriendlyPayments.com named TacticalPay one of the "Top 5 Gun-Friendly Payment Processors for Firearm Businesses," citing its GunBroker integration, eCommerce compatibility, and transparent pricing as standout features. Shark Processing, an independent merchant services review site, published a dedicated company review of Tactical Payments covering its processing capabilities, fee structure, and customer service track record.

BBB A+ Rating and Long-Standing Accreditation

TacticalPay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) — the organization's highest possible rating. The company has maintained BBB accreditation continuously since September 29, 2017, reflecting a sustained commitment to ethical business practices, transparent pricing, and responsive merchant support over nearly a decade.

Rated Excellent on Trustpilot by Verified Merchants

TacticalPay carries an "Excellent" rating on Trustpilot, based on more than 40 verified merchant reviews. Reviewers consistently praise the team for their helpfulness, professionalism, and extensive knowledge, with standout themes including quick response times and a smooth, straightforward setup process.

A Foundation Built on Nearly a Decade of Specialization

TacticalPay has been operating exclusively in the firearms payments space since 2017 — a record of focused specialization that is rare among payment providers. With more than 1,000 merchants served, TacticalPay offers a full-featured payments product — including merchant accounts, the Authorize.net gateway, seamless GunBroker integration, WooCommerce compatibility, ACH processing, and mobile Tap to Pay — alongside a purpose-built gun store POS system for firearms retail.

"These recognitions reflect the work our team puts in every day for merchants that much of the mainstream payments industry simply won't serve," said Rich McIver, VP of Business Development at TacticalPay. "We've spent nearly a decade building expertise and infrastructure specifically for the firearms industry, and it's gratifying to see that validated by trusted third parties. For us, this isn't a finish line — it's a foundation to build on."

With a growing list of independent recognitions and verified merchant reviews, TacticalPay is well-positioned to extend its standing as a leading payments and point-of-sale provider for the firearms industry in the year ahead.

About TacticalPay

TacticalPay (Tactical Payments) is a leading provider of merchant services and point-of-sale solutions for the firearms industry, operating as a DBA of Soar Payments LLC. Founded in 2017 and focused exclusively on FFLs and firearms businesses, TacticalPay has spent nearly a decade helping merchants overcome payment processing barriers, operate compliantly, and grow with confidence. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TacticalPay has served more than 1,000 merchants nationwide with transparent pricing, fast approvals, and in-house support. Visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

JA Hagans, Soar Payments LLC dba TacticalPay, 1 (888) 281-5830, [email protected], https://www.tacticalpay.com/

SOURCE Soar Payments LLC dba TacticalPay