Multiple Laboratories Confirm BodyHealth's PERFECT AMINO™ Contains No Banned Substance Ostarine, Contradicting Boxer Ryan Garcia's Claims

These results contradict professional boxer Ryan Garcia, who implicated the BodyHealth supplement in the aftermath of his failed banned substance screening tests.

BodyHealth's FDA registered, cGMP-certified manufacturing facilities do not permit any such substances to be on the premises.

Beginning in 2020, BodyHealth made the decision to submit their core PERFECT AMINO™ product SKU for regular NSF testing to obtain status as designated NSF Certified for Sport. This certification process requires stringent testing for banned substances. The NSF Certified for Sport certification is the only independent third-party certification program recognized by the USADA, MLB, NHL and CFL. The regular batches that have been submitted for certification since 2020 have always passed NSF testing, and the results can be seen on the NSF website. This core NSF-certified BodyHealth product SKU contains exactly the same base amino acid ingredients as all other PERFECT AMINO™ powders and tablets.

To further ensure safety, BodyHealth also submitted the current line of PERFECT AMINO™ powders and tablets for independent laboratory testing, and all products have been verified not to contain Ostarine, proving BodyHealth's commitment to safety and quality.

