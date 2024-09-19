Multiple Preventable Deaths Expose Fatal Flaws in Georgia's Abortion Ban: SisterLove Demands Immediate Repeal

"Georgia's abortion ban is not just restricting choice – it's costing lives" -Dázon Dixon Diallo Post this

Amber Thurman, a 28-year-old aspiring nurse, died after being denied a routine dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure for 20 hours following complications from a medication-induced abortion. Despite the hospital's capacity to perform the procedure, fear of legal repercussions led to fatal delays in her care.

In a separate case, Candi Miller, a 41-year-old mother of three with lupus, diabetes, and hypertension, resorted to self-managing her abortion due to the ban's failure to account for her chronic health conditions. She ultimately died after attempting to complete the abortion at home, afraid to seek medical care due to potential criminal prosecution.

The state's maternal mortality review committee, composed of medical experts, has deemed both deaths preventable, directly linking them to Georgia's abortion ban. This law, which makes performing a D&C a felony with limited exceptions, has created a climate of fear among healthcare providers, leading to delayed or denied care even in life-threatening situations.

"These cases expose the deadly flaws in Georgia's abortion ban," Diallo continued. "The so-called 'exceptions' for medical emergencies are proving dangerously inadequate, forcing women to risk their lives or seek unsafe alternatives. This is particularly devastating for Black women and other marginalized communities who already face higher risks of maternal mortality."

SisterLove, Inc. emphasizes that these deaths are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a growing crisis in women's healthcare. The organization is calling for:

1. Immediate repeal of Georgia's abortion ban

2. Implementation of policies that protect and prioritize women's health

3. Increased funding for comprehensive reproductive healthcare services

4. Education initiatives to combat misinformation about abortion care

"Every day this ban remains in place, more lives are at risk," Diallo stressed. "We call on Georgia lawmakers, healthcare providers, and citizens to unite against these deadly restrictions. The time for action is now – we cannot afford to lose more lives to this unjust and dangerous law."

SisterLove, Inc. urges all concerned citizens to contact their state legislators and demand the repeal of Georgia's abortion ban, and to keep Candi Miller and Amber Thurman in mind when voting this November. The organization also calls on healthcare providers to prioritize patient care over fear of prosecution, and for community leaders to speak out against these harmful restrictions.

SisterLove, Inc., is the oldest women-centered HIV and sexual & reproductive health organization in the Southeastern United States. It was founded in 1989 to address HIV-related education, prevention, and research, and to support the rights of reproductive justice for all women and girls. SisterLove's mission is to eradicate the impact of HIV and other sexual and reproductive oppression of all women and their communities in the United States and globally. SisterLove, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with a satellite office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

