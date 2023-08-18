Multiple Umberg/Zipser LLP Attorneys Again Recognized by Best Lawyers in America® 2024

Umberg/Zipser LLP (U/Z), a prestigious business litigation and intellectual property law firm in Irvine, California, proudly announces that numerous attorneys have once again been honored by Best Lawyers in America® 2024. The list includes seasoned professionals like Mark Finkelstein, Scott Garner, Phillip Kaplan, Carole Reagan, Todd Smith, Adina Stowell, Mei Tsang, Thomas Umberg, Vikki L. Vander Woude, and Dean Zipser, recognized across various legal categories, with Brent Colasurdo and Ethan Feng also acknowledged as "Ones to Watch" for 2024.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umberg/Zipser LLP (U/Z), a premier business litigation and intellectual property law firm located in Irvine, California, once aqain has multiple attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® 2024.

The U/Z attorneys who achieved this outstanding recognition for 2024 are listed below:

Mark Finkelstein has again been selected for the 2024 list for Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Patent Litigation, and Trademark Law and has been on the list since 2016. Mark was also recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" for both Trademark Law and Patent Litigation for 2023, and he was recognized as Lawyer of the Year in Orange County for Trademark Law in 2021 and 2023.

Scott Garner has again been selected for Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants, and Intellectual Property Litigation, and has been on the list since 2020. Best Lawyers® recognized Garner as Lawyer of the Year in 2022 for Intellectual Property Litigation-Orange County.

Phillip Kaplan has again been selected for Real Estate Litigation and for Securities Litigation.

Carole Reagan has again been selected for Commercial Litigation, was selected for Intellectual Property Litigation for 2023, and has been on the list since 2013.

Todd Smith was again selected for Commercial Litigation, and this year for Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants and Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. Todd has been on the list since 2023.

Adina Stowell was again selected for Intellectual Property Litigation and Real Estate Litigation and has been on list since 2019.

Mei Tsang was again selected for Copyright Law and has been on the list since 2021.

Tom Umberg was again selected for Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation and has been on the list since 2008.

Dean Zipser was again selected for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Banking and Finance Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and Real Estate Litigation, and has been on the list since 2008. Dean was previously recognized as Orange County Lawyer of the Year for Bet-the-Company Litigation in 2014 and 2022, and for Intellectual Property Litigation in 2017.

Brent Colasurdo was again selected to the Best Lawyers® "Ones to Watch" list for Intellectual Property Law, and for Commercial Litigation for 2024. These awards recognize extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States.

Ethan Feng has been selected to the 2024 Best Lawyers® "Ones to Watch" list for Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property Law.

In addition to the recognition of its individual lawyers, and each year since the firm's inception, Umberg/Zipser has been ranked Tier One on the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report in Orange County.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. 105,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and they have received 11+ million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.

Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers® is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel Magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

###

Umberg/Zipser LLP

1920 Main Street

Suite 750

Irvine, CA 92614

(949) 679-0052

Media Contact

Cindy Goss, Principal, Propel Business Solutions/PR Div., 949-939-0772, [email protected], https://www.umbergzipser.com/

SOURCE Umberg/Zipser LLP