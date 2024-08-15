Multiple Umberg/Zipser LLP Attorneys Again Recognized by Best Lawyers in America® 2025

In addition to the recognition of its individual lawyers, and each year since the firm's inception, Umberg/Zipser has been ranked Tier One on the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report in Orange County. Post this

Firm attorneys Mark Finkelstein, Scott Garner, Phillip Kaplan, Molly Magnuson, Carole Reagan, Todd Smith, Adina Stowell, Mei Tsang, Thomas Umberg, and Dean Zipser have all been selected for inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Additionally, Ethan Feng has again been recognized as Best Lawyers® "Ones to Watch" for 2025.

The U/Z attorneys who achieved this outstanding recognition for 2025 are listed below:

Mark Finkelstein has again been selected for the 2025 list for Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Patent Litigation, and Trademark Law and has been on the list since 2016. Mark also was recognized as Lawyer of the Year for Patent Litigation for 2023, and as Lawyer of the Year in Orange County for Trademark Law in 2021 and 2023.

Scott Garner, who has been recognized since 2020, was selected for Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants and again for Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants, and Intellectual Property Litigation. Scott was previously recognized as Lawyer of the Year in 2022 for Intellectual Property Litigation - Orange County.

Phillip Kaplan has again been selected for Real Estate Litigation and for Securities Litigation and has been recognized since 2023.

Molly Magnuson has been selected for recognition for 2025 for Commercial Litigation.

Carole Reagan has again been selected for Commercial Litigation and has been on the list since 2013.

Todd Smith has been on the list since 2023 and was again selected for Commercial Litigation, for Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants and for Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs.

Adina Stowell, who has been recognized since 2019, was again selected for Intellectual Property Litigation, Real Estate Litigation, and for 2025, she also has been selected for Trade Secrets Law.

Mei Tsang was again selected for Copyright Law and has been on the list since 2021.

Tom Umberg was again selected for Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation and has been on the list since 2008.

Dean Zipser has been recognized since 2008 and was again selected for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Banking and Finance Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and Real Estate Litigation. Dean was previously recognized as Orange County Lawyer of the Year for Bet-the-Company Litigation in 2014 and 2022, and for Intellectual Property Litigation in 2017.

Ethan Feng has been again selected to the 2025 Best Lawyers® "Ones to Watch" list for Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property Law.

In addition to the recognition of its individual lawyers, and each year since the firm's inception, Umberg/Zipser has been ranked Tier One on the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report in Orange County.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Additionally, 105,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote, and they have received 11+ million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers, based on their specific practice areas around the world.

Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers® is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel Magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

