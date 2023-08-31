Multiplex Immunohistochemistry Assays: Exploring Applications & Advantages, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Enabling a simple and relatable workflow for these assays will empower researchers and encourage the adoption of this important technique. Tweet this

Register for this webinar to understand the advantages of using fluorescence versus brightfield IHC in your research projects and learn how to utilize the data produced from multiplex immunohistochemistry assays.

Join Matt Levin, BSc, R&D Manager, Leica Biosystems, for the live webinar on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 am EDT (4 pm BST/UK).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Multiplex Immunohistochemistry Assays: Exploring Applications & Advantages.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks