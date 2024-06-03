Multipure Releases Newest Edition of 'Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero' Comic Book Series on World Oceans Day, June 8

Issue #2 of Multipure's free comic book series, Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero, titled The Trash Titan Tumult, will launch on World Oceans Day. In the latest issue, Dewey and his trusted sidekick, the Aqua Sentinel, takes on evil villains who threaten our oceans with plastic pollution. Post this

Dewey's Newest Quest: Tackling Ocean Plastic Pollution

The latest issue of the Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero comic series follows Dewey and his trusted sidekick, the Aqua Sentinel, as they embark on a daring mission to thwart the sinister plans of the Waste Wizard and formidable Trash Titan, who threaten our oceans with their insidious plastic pollution. As Dewey harnesses his extraordinary water-based abilities, he stands shoulder to shoulder with Aqua Sentinel in safeguarding the delicate ecosystems of the world's oceans.

"By using a relatable superhero narrative, our aim is to inspire the next generation to take proactive steps in reducing plastic waste and protecting our oceans. While entertaining readers, the comic book underscores the importance of embracing more eco-friendly choices, particularly as the current condition of our oceans seems increasingly untenable," stated Zachary Rice, President of Multipure.

A Sustainable Alternative

Multipure's drinking water systems offer a sustainable alternative to disposable plastic water bottles, which pose a significant threat to ocean health. By enabling consumers to purify their tap water at home, Multipure plays a crucial role in reducing the volume of plastic bottles that find their way into landfills, and ultimately, the oceans.

"While Dewey captivates audiences within the pages of our comic book, we encourage everyone to channel their inner superhero and become champions for the environment. Through small yet meaningful actions such as reducing single-use plastics, we can affect tangible, positive change for our oceans," added Rice.

Who is Dewey?

Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero, embarks on a noble mission fueled by the unwavering strength of clean and safe water. As a spirited raindrop imbued with the inherent powers of water, Dewey harnesses the elemental force of water to offer assistance and encouragement. With a lighthearted and witty demeanor, Dewey endeavors to make a lasting impact, inspiring individuals to make conscientious choices for their health and the environment.

In the inaugural edition of the comic book series, The Thermoregulator, Dewey demonstrates his remarkable control over temperature regulation. Harnessing water's innate capacity to stabilize body temperatures, Dewey intervenes to thwart the nefarious plans of the malevolent Overheater. This flame antagonist seeks to disrupt a city marathon by excessively heating the runners. This storyline serves to underscore the importance of consuming clean, healthy water for overall well-being.

Complimentary digital downloads of both issues are available at www.multipure.com/dewey.

Committed to providing clean water access, Multipure actively participates in community events and charitable initiatives. As a water sponsor of the Candlelighters Superhero 5K and the Ronald McDonald Runnin' For the House in its hometown of Las Vegas, Multipure supports local causes that align with its mission. Dewey also plays a part, making appearances at fundraising events to distribute free comic books and trading cards. The company also donates water filtration systems, complete with installation and lifelong filter replacements, to various organizations. These include the new Ronald McDonald House and Miracle Flights in Las Vegas, the Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore, and Boys and Girls Club in Flint, Michigan. Additionally, Multipure partners with the Girl Scouts to promote STEM education through engaging activities, such as the popular CSI 'Junior' Detective event hosted at its laboratory located at the Las Vegas headquarters.

About Multipure International

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure's dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company's legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.

To learn more, visit multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.

