Multispecialty Healthcare Company, CitiMed, Hires Miami Ad Agency, The Weinbach Group

We were delighted to learn one of the nation's most respected healthcare ad agencies was located right here in South Florida. Post this

To support CitiMed's expansion, The Weinbach Group will be introducing a new patient-facing brand including a new website, and will launch a multimedia advertising program utilizing digital marketing, conventional advertising, and direct marketing.

"For a quarter century, CitiMed has built a reputation for high quality medical care among a unique niche of attorneys and accident victims," said Edward Weinstein, CitiMed's chief executive officer. "We knew that in order to successfully introduce a whole new division of medical services, we needed to partner with a healthcare marketing firm that had specific experience with direct-to-patient campaigns promoting similar services to ours. We were delighted to learn one of the nation's most respected healthcare ad agencies was located right here in South Florida."

The Weinbach Group has earned widespread recognition for its healthcare marketing campaigns, including more than a dozen wins in the 2024 Healthcare Advertising Awards. The Miami ad agency was recently nominated as "Marketing Team of the Year" by the American Marketing Association and was named the "Best Healthcare Specialty Marketing Agency" by the M&A Today 2024 Global Awards.

"In our initial work with CitiMed, we've come to learn they have an outstanding reputation for clinical excellence, a unique culture of caring, and a commitment to patient-centric service," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "Those are all great ingredients that we can leverage to introduce their new brand and roll out a marketing program to grow patient volume."

For more information about The Weinbach Group, or to schedule an interview, please contact Meieli Sawyer at (305) 668-0070 or [email protected].

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

Media Contact

Meieli Sawyer, The Weinbach Group, 305-668-0070, [email protected], https://www.weinbachgroup.com/

SOURCE The Weinbach Group