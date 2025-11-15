MultiTaction And Bluefin Partner To Deliver Next-Generation Interactive Display Solutions

MultiTaction and Bluefin have formed a strategic partnership to deliver integrated, next-generation interactive display solutions that combine Bluefin's Core Series hardware with MultiTaction's Showcase software and Hydra 2 computing. The collaboration aims to provide organizations with powerful, cost-effective, turnkey interactive systems for corporate, education, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and public-sector environments.

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTaction, a global leader in interactive collaboration technology, and Bluefin International, a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade digital displays, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated hardware and software solutions that transform the way people collaborate, communicate, and engage through interactive displays.

The partnership unites two leaders in interactive innovation to simplify how organizations deploy complete interactive experiences—pairing Bluefin's Core Series touch-enabled displays with MultiTaction's Showcase software and Hydra 2 interactive PC— providing customers worldwide with a powerful, cost-effective, and ready-to-deploy interactive solution perfect for corporate, education, retail, healthcare, hospitality, command and control, and public environments.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Bluefin," said Dan Acquafredda, CEO of MultiTaction. "MultiTaction's collaboration software suite is deployed in over 50 countries and used by some of the world's most innovative corporations, museums, educational institutions, and entertainment venues. Partnering with Bluefin allows us to bring interactive touch solutions to even more customers—faster and more affordably."

Bluefin's Core displays feature built-in system-on-chip (SoC) technology and are available in a variety of popular sizes. When paired with MultiTaction's Showcase software, the displays can be configured as wall-mounted or tabletop solutions—ideal for interactive kiosks, wayfinding, executive briefing centers, alumni walls, and classrooms.

"MultiTaction software adds tremendous value to our touch-enabled CORE displays," said Frank Pisano, CEO of Bluefin. "This partnership gives our customers and partners more ways to deliver engaging, interactive experiences that drive communication and collaboration."

From retail and QSR environments to corporate collaboration spaces, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, the Bluefin–MultiTaction solution offers flexible, plug-and-play installations that deliver exceptional performance and stunning visuals.

Key Benefits of the MultiTaction + Bluefin Solution

Turnkey Deployment: Complete hardware and software bundle—ready to install and use.

Powerful Performance: Optimized for interactive applications with Hydra 2 computing.

Engaging Design: High-resolution, touch-enabled displays with intuitive Showcase interfaces.

Scalable and Flexible: Suitable for any industry or environment.

