MultiTaction Announces Strategic Partnership With Absen To Power Intelligent Led Environments

MultiTaction and Absen have announced a strategic partnership integrating Absen's large-scale LED display platforms with the MultiTaction Software Suite, enabling organizations to activate high-impact LED installations with interactive collaboration, storytelling, and command and control capabilities. The partnership targets enterprise environments including command centers, sports and entertainment venues, education spaces, and exhibition environments — allowing customers to manage and update interactive experiences in-house without custom development.

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTaction today announced a strategic partnership with Absen Inc., a global leader in LED display technology, to deliver immersive, interactive environments across large-scale LED deployments. The collaboration integrates Absen's high-performance LED platforms with the MultiTaction Software Suite, enabling organizations to activate visual environments with dynamic storytelling, collaboration, and operational command capabilities.

As organizations invest in next-generation visual environments, expectations have shifted. LED must do more than deliver visual impact—it must enable engagement, agility, and long-term value. Through this partnership, customers can transform high-impact LED installations into intelligent environments supporting command and control operations, sports and entertainment venues, education spaces, exhibition environments, and advanced meeting rooms.

"Large-scale LED creates a powerful immersive stage," said Dan Acquafredda, CEO, MultiTaction. "Our software suite puts that stage directly in the hands of the organization. Customers can design, manage, and evolve interactive environments without coding, ensuring their spaces remain dynamic and aligned with strategic priorities."

"Absen continues to evolve beyond display technology to deliver complete, value-driven solutions," said Trent Slyter, National Sales Director, Absen Inc. "By integrating the MultiTaction Software Suite, we are empowering customers to activate their LED investments with interactive capabilities that enhance engagement and long-term performance."

The MultiTaction Software Suite enables organizations to build and manage interactive experiences through an intuitive visual interface, eliminating the need for custom scripting or ongoing development resources. Teams maintain full control over their content, allowing them to update and adapt environments internally while reducing total cost of ownership.

By combining scalable LED infrastructure with a flexible, software-led engagement platform, MultiTaction and Absen are delivering future-ready environments designed to evolve with customer needs and market demands.

For more information about MultiTaction, visit www.multitaction.com

For more information about Absen LED solutions, visit www.usabsen.com

About MultiTaction

MultiTaction develops interactive software solutions that power collaboration, storytelling, and operational command across enterprise and experiential environments. The MultiTaction Software Suite enables organizations to create and manage dynamic, touch-driven experiences on large-scale visual displays—without the need for custom coding.

About Absen

Absen is the world's leading LED display manufacturer, delivering high-performance visual solutions for rental and staging, commercial display, data visualization, and consumer applications. With a global footprint and award-winning product portfolio, Absen continues to redefine the possibilities of LED technology.

Media Contact

Anthony Serpico, MultiTaction, 1 7086067483, [email protected], https://multitaction.com/

SOURCE MultiTaction