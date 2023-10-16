MultiTech and DeltaM2M c collaborate to increase sales of LoRa solutions in the Nordic Region

From MultiTech, DeltaM2M in the Nordic Region will now have access to the world's most comprehensive LoRaWAN-based sensor-to-cloud portfolio of products.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems Inc. a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, has signed a distributor agreement with DeltaM2M to increase market share in the Nordic Region.

MultiTech recently announced the extension of its MultiTech Radio Bridge line of wireless sensors with LoRa® technology to communicate over European unlicensed radio spectrum. The sensors utilize the LoRaWAN® wireless standard and are engineered for long range, low cost, and extended battery life applications.

With the introduction of the sensor line in Europe, MultiTech is now able to offer our partners and customers the opportunity to seamlessly deploy their IoT applications in Europe and North America with best-in-class system performance.

"Solution providers, system integrators, and OEMs now have a simplified path to develop and deploy new connected solutions," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. "We are very proud to offer the world's most comprehensive LoRaWAN-based sensor-to-cloud portfolio of products and tools and look forward to continuing our commitment to help businesses leverage the true power of IoT within their industries."

The wide range of IoT products from MultiTech include LoRaWAN sensors, LoRaWAN gateways, cellular industrial gateways, cellular routers, cellular modems and cloud software tools and services for configuration, device, application, and cybersecurity management.

"DeltaM2M is a company, I have known for many year s ", said François Casteleyn , Sales Director EMEA Central, MultiTech. "I t is a comp any known for working very closely with their customers regarding new projects".

"MultiTech is an early leader in the private LoRa area and an obvious choice to enable enhanced connectivity for our customers," said Torben Deleuran, CEO of DeltaM2M. "This have given us an opportunity to improve service to our customers."

About DeltaM2M DeltaM2M have been helping customers since 2007 and is a M2M and IoT-specialist in the Nordic Region. The company is located in Fredensborg, Denmark. For more information visit https://deltaM2M.dk or follow DeltaM2M on LinkedIn.

Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https:.//www.MultiTech.com

Torben Deleuran, DeltaM2M, +45 4848 0148, [email protected], https://deltaM2M.dk

