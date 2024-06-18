MultiTech and Unitronic Join Forces Unveiling Cutting Edge LoRaWAN Solutions at LoRaWAN Live in Munich

"Unitronic is proud to support MultiTech's activities in the region. Our collaboration ensures that customers have access to the latest and most reliable LoRaWAN products," said Semih Türk, Dr.-Ing., Head of Business Unit Electronics at UNITRONIC GmbH. Post this

Partnership Highlights

The partnership between MultiTech and Unitronic marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of LoRaWAN technology in the DACH region. By leveraging Unitronic's extensive distribution network and technical expertise, their market presence and local in country support to scale customers designs and projects more effectively.

"Unitronic is proud to support MultiTech's activities in the region. Our collaboration ensures that customers have access to the latest and most reliable LoRaWAN products," said Semih Türk, Dr.-Ing., Head of Business Unit Electronics at UNITRONIC GmbH. "We are committed to providing superior service and support to our customers, enabling them to harness the full potential of IoT technology."

As a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, MultiTech has actively engaged at all levels within the Alliance, currently MultiTech leadership positions include:

Stefan Linvall is a members of the Board of Directors

Duane Wald – Board of Directors (alternative)

Daniel Quant – Chair of Marketing Committee

Richard Stamvik – Chair of Device Plug & Play Taskforce

Jason Reiss – Technical Committee Member (Key areas of participation LCTT DevOps Work - Group, NS-GW Interface Task Force

Gregg Zastrow – Marketing Committee Member

Don't miss the chance to explore the future of IoT at the LoRaWAN Live event in Munich. Attend the many keynotes and panels including:

Improving Commercial Property Risk Management and Insurance Through Digital Transformation

Moderated Thursday 2.30-3.10pm - by Daniel Quant – GM Gateways, Routers, Modems at MultiTech / Chair of the LoRa Alliance Marketing Committee joined by:

Detlef Speer - Claims Director Eastern Region Chubb

Thomas Verduzco-Weisel - Vice President Central Europe CoreLogic

Jackson Bond – Co-Founder & CRO LichtWART

Visit our booth to discover how MultiTech and Unitronic are revolutionizing the industry with innovative LoRaWAN solutions. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how our products can meet your specific needs.

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops, and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. With a relentless focus on quality and innovation, MultiTech provides a wide range of reliable, high-performance products that help organizations worldwide achieve their IoT goals.

About Unitronic

Unitronic is a premier provider of advanced communication solutions, specializing in IoT and M2M (machine-to-machine) technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Unitronic offers a wide range of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of today's connected world.

