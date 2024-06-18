MultiTech and Unitronic Join Forces Unveiling Cutting Edge LoRaWAN Solutions at LoRaWAN Live in Munich

Ensuring customers access to the latest and most reliable LoRaWAN products, distribution network and local support across the DACH region
MUNICH, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech a global leader in IoT (Internet of Things) hardware and communication technology and Unitronic GmbH, a leading provider of advanced communication solutions are excited to announce its strategic partnership to support the local German, Austrian and Swiss regions with cutting-edge LoRaWAN products and solutions. Together, MultiTech and Unitronic will be showcasing live demonstrations at this week's LoRaWAN Live event in Munich.
Attendees of LoRaWAN Live are invited to visit the MultiTech booth to explore a comprehensive range of MultiTech's LoRaWAN products and LoRaWAN live demonstration by Unitronic. This is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the innovative solutions that are driving the IoT industry forward.
Partnership Highlights
The partnership between MultiTech and Unitronic marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of LoRaWAN technology in the DACH region. By leveraging Unitronic's extensive distribution network and technical expertise, their market presence and local in country support to scale customers designs and projects more effectively.
"Unitronic is proud to support MultiTech's activities in the region. Our collaboration ensures that customers have access to the latest and most reliable LoRaWAN products," said Semih Türk, Dr.-Ing., Head of Business Unit Electronics at UNITRONIC GmbH. "We are committed to providing superior service and support to our customers, enabling them to harness the full potential of IoT technology."
As a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, MultiTech has actively engaged at all levels within the Alliance, currently MultiTech leadership positions include:
- Stefan Linvall is a members of the Board of Directors
- Duane Wald – Board of Directors (alternative)
- Daniel Quant – Chair of Marketing Committee
- Richard Stamvik – Chair of Device Plug & Play Taskforce
- Jason Reiss – Technical Committee Member (Key areas of participation LCTT DevOps Work - Group, NS-GW Interface Task Force
- Gregg Zastrow – Marketing Committee Member
Don't miss the chance to explore the future of IoT at the LoRaWAN Live event in Munich. Attend the many keynotes and panels including:
Improving Commercial Property Risk Management and Insurance Through Digital Transformation
Moderated Thursday 2.30-3.10pm - by Daniel Quant – GM Gateways, Routers, Modems at MultiTech / Chair of the LoRa Alliance Marketing Committee joined by:
- Detlef Speer - Claims Director Eastern Region Chubb
- Thomas Verduzco-Weisel - Vice President Central Europe CoreLogic
- Jackson Bond – Co-Founder & CRO LichtWART
Visit our booth to discover how MultiTech and Unitronic are revolutionizing the industry with innovative LoRaWAN solutions. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how our products can meet your specific needs.
About MultiTech
MultiTech designs, develops, and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. With a relentless focus on quality and innovation, MultiTech provides a wide range of reliable, high-performance products that help organizations worldwide achieve their IoT goals.
About Unitronic
Unitronic is a premier provider of advanced communication solutions, specializing in IoT and M2M (machine-to-machine) technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Unitronic offers a wide range of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of today's connected world.
Media Contact
Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com
Semih Türk, Dr.-Ing., Unitronic GmbH, +49 2131 752918, [email protected], www.unitronic.de
SOURCE MultiTech
