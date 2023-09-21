MultiTech Announces new EU/UK Sensor Options Expanding MultiTech's Global Portfolio of Internet of Things Solutions

"We are very proud to offer the world's most comprehensive LoRaWAN-based sensor-to-cloud portfolio of products and tools and look forward to continuing our commitment to help businesses leverage the true power of IoT within their industries." said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. Tweet this

"The MultiTech Radio Bridge sensors are designed around performance and flexibility for fast and easy integration into new use-cases," said Steve Kilts, General Manager of the sensor business at MultiTech. "The goal is achieving seamless sensor-to-cloud solutions for a variety of applications."

With the introduction of the sensor line in Europe, MultiTech is now able to offer our partners and customers the opportunity to seamlessly deploy their IoT applications in Europe and North America with best-in-class system performance.

"Solution providers, system integrators, and OEMs now have a simplified path to develop and deploy new connected solutions," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. "We are very proud to offer the world's most comprehensive LoRaWAN-based sensor-to-cloud portfolio of products and tools and look forward to continuing our commitment to help businesses leverage the true power of IoT within their industries."

The wide range of IoT products from MultiTech include LoRaWAN sensors, LoRaWAN gateways, cellular industrial gateways, cellular routers, cellular modems and cloud software tools and services for configuration, device, application, and cybersecurity management.

MultiTech EU/UK Wireless Sensor Offerings:

Wireless Movement Sensors:

LoRaWAN Acceleration-based Movement Sensor for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Tilt Sensor (Low Precision) for Indoor Use

Wireless Proximity Sensors:

LoRaWAN Door/Window Sensor for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Dry Contact Sensor for Indoor Use

Wireless Temperature Sensors:

LoRaWAN Probeless Temperature and Humidity Sensor

LoRaWAN External Probe Temperature Sensor for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Probeless Temperature Sensor for Indoor Use

Wireless Leak Detection Sensors:

LoRaWAN Water Detect Sensor with Probe for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Water Detect with 1 Meter Water Rope Sensor for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Water Detect with 10 Meter Water Rope Sensor for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Water Detect, Temperature and Humidity Sensor with External Probe for Indoor Use

LoRaWAN Water Detect, Temperature and Humidity Sensor with 1 Meter Water Rope for Indoor Use

About MultiTech

MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for OEM's, Service and Solutions Providers. Our standard and customized wireless sensing and communications products use proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures, reducing time, effort and risk for our customers. MultiTech products are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. We work closely with our customers, providing expert support, from architecture to integration and deployment. Our U.S. and global manufacturing agility enables us to work in partnership with our customers at any volume. We deliver to your business requirements, from off-the-shelf to pre-configured products or fully customized solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com

Media Contact

Matt MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763.717.5528, [email protected], https://www.multitech.com/

