MultiTech Announces new EU/UK Sensor Options Expanding MultiTech's Global Portfolio of Internet of Things Solutions

MultiTech now offers additional Wireless LoRaWAN Sensors available for use in the EU/UK
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer and global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced the extension of its MultiTech Radio Bridge line of wireless sensors with LoRa® technology to communicate over European unlicensed radio spectrum. The sensors utilize the LoRaWAN® wireless standard and are engineered for long-range, low cost, and extended battery life applications.
The MultiTech Radio Bridge sensors are designed for superior RF and battery performance with integrated, fit-for-purpose sensing technologies addressing use cases in food safety, smart buildings, and industrial applications. The sensor offering includes Console, a cloud-based application development environment, for integration of the sensors with leading LNS providers enabling rapid application development.
"The MultiTech Radio Bridge sensors are designed around performance and flexibility for fast and easy integration into new use-cases," said Steve Kilts, General Manager of the sensor business at MultiTech. "The goal is achieving seamless sensor-to-cloud solutions for a variety of applications."
With the introduction of the sensor line in Europe, MultiTech is now able to offer our partners and customers the opportunity to seamlessly deploy their IoT applications in Europe and North America with best-in-class system performance.
"Solution providers, system integrators, and OEMs now have a simplified path to develop and deploy new connected solutions," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. "We are very proud to offer the world's most comprehensive LoRaWAN-based sensor-to-cloud portfolio of products and tools and look forward to continuing our commitment to help businesses leverage the true power of IoT within their industries."
The wide range of IoT products from MultiTech include LoRaWAN sensors, LoRaWAN gateways, cellular industrial gateways, cellular routers, cellular modems and cloud software tools and services for configuration, device, application, and cybersecurity management.
MultiTech EU/UK Wireless Sensor Offerings:
- LoRaWAN Acceleration-based Movement Sensor for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Tilt Sensor (Low Precision) for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Door/Window Sensor for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Dry Contact Sensor for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Probeless Temperature and Humidity Sensor
- LoRaWAN External Probe Temperature Sensor for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Probeless Temperature Sensor for Indoor Use
Wireless Leak Detection Sensors:
- LoRaWAN Water Detect Sensor with Probe for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Water Detect with 1 Meter Water Rope Sensor for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Water Detect with 10 Meter Water Rope Sensor for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Water Detect, Temperature and Humidity Sensor with External Probe for Indoor Use
- LoRaWAN Water Detect, Temperature and Humidity Sensor with 1 Meter Water Rope for Indoor Use
About MultiTech
MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for OEM's, Service and Solutions Providers. Our standard and customized wireless sensing and communications products use proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures, reducing time, effort and risk for our customers. MultiTech products are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. We work closely with our customers, providing expert support, from architecture to integration and deployment. Our U.S. and global manufacturing agility enables us to work in partnership with our customers at any volume. We deliver to your business requirements, from off-the-shelf to pre-configured products or fully customized solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com
Media Contact
Matt MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763.717.5528, [email protected], https://www.multitech.com/
SOURCE MultiTech
