MultiTech Launches CT300 Wireless Current Transformer for Scalable, Energy Monitoring

Unlike traditional solutions, the CT300 is self-powered and transmits data via LoRaWAN®, eliminating the need for external power sources or complicated wiring. Designed for fast, non-intrusive installation, it simply clamps around existing conductors—ideal for both retrofits and new deployments.

"The CT300 is a game-changer for facility teams looking to digitize energy monitoring without disrupting operations," said Angela McBride, Facility Operations Director at a Fortune 500 manufacturer. "We deployed the CT300 in minutes and identified areas where we could cut costs and improve performance."

"It's the perfect tool for integrators like us," said Carlos Reyes, Principal Engineer at EcoEdge Automation. "You get enterprise-grade energy visibility in a compact, easy-to-install sensor. No wires, no batteries, and no headaches."

"For sustainability teams focused on measurable results, the CT300 provides the kind of granularity and reliability we've been waiting for," added Morgan Liu, Energy & ESG Analyst. "It makes tracking Scope 2 emissions and ROI on retrofits much more accessible."

The CT300 is now available through MultiTech's global distribution network and includes native integration with MultiTech Device Management tools for remote monitoring and configuration.

Key Features of the CT300:

Minute-by-Minute Monitoring: Capture current draw across individual circuits and assets

Wireless & Self-Powered: No external power or batteries required

LoRaWAN® Connectivity: Secure, long-range communication across indoor and outdoor environments

Non-Invasive Installation: Clamp-on design for fast deployment with zero downtime

Maintenance-Free Operation: Ideal for large-scale or hard-to-access installations

Industries Served:

Commercial buildings, manufacturing, logistics, data centers, retail, healthcare, education, and smart cities

