MultiTech Launches CT300 Wireless Current Transformer for Scalable, Energy Monitoring

MultiTech has released the CT300, a wireless, self-powered current transformer designed to simplify energy monitoring in commercial and industrial environments. Using LoRaWAN® connectivity, the CT300 delivers minute-by-minute energy insights without the need for external power, batteries, or complex wiring—making it ideal for retrofits and large-scale deployments. The clamp-on sensor installs in minutes with zero downtime and enables facility managers, sustainability teams, and system integrators to optimize efficiency, reduce energy waste, and gain actionable visibility into electrical loads.
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self-powered LoRaWAN® sensor delivers actionable energy insights without complex wiring or batteries
MultiTech, a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced the launch of the CT300, a cutting-edge, wireless current transformer designed to provide energy usage data with unmatched ease and flexibility. The CT300 supports scalable deployments across commercial and industrial applications—enabling facility managers, sustainability teams, system integrators, and equipment owners to unlock greater efficiency, reduce energy waste, and improve operational visibility.
Unlike traditional solutions, the CT300 is self-powered and transmits data via LoRaWAN®, eliminating the need for external power sources or complicated wiring. Designed for fast, non-intrusive installation, it simply clamps around existing conductors—ideal for both retrofits and new deployments.
"The CT300 is a game-changer for facility teams looking to digitize energy monitoring without disrupting operations," said Angela McBride, Facility Operations Director at a Fortune 500 manufacturer. "We deployed the CT300 in minutes and identified areas where we could cut costs and improve performance."
"It's the perfect tool for integrators like us," said Carlos Reyes, Principal Engineer at EcoEdge Automation. "You get enterprise-grade energy visibility in a compact, easy-to-install sensor. No wires, no batteries, and no headaches."
"For sustainability teams focused on measurable results, the CT300 provides the kind of granularity and reliability we've been waiting for," added Morgan Liu, Energy & ESG Analyst. "It makes tracking Scope 2 emissions and ROI on retrofits much more accessible."
The CT300 is now available through MultiTech's global distribution network and includes native integration with MultiTech Device Management tools for remote monitoring and configuration.
Key Features of the CT300:
- Minute-by-Minute Monitoring: Capture current draw across individual circuits and assets
- Wireless & Self-Powered: No external power or batteries required
- LoRaWAN® Connectivity: Secure, long-range communication across indoor and outdoor environments
- Non-Invasive Installation: Clamp-on design for fast deployment with zero downtime
- Maintenance-Free Operation: Ideal for large-scale or hard-to-access installations
Industries Served:
Commercial buildings, manufacturing, logistics, data centers, retail, healthcare, education, and smart cities
________________________________________
Learn More and Get Started:
- Explore the product page: https://multitech.com/current-transformer/
- Request a demo or consultation: [email protected]
- Download the CT300 datasheet: Download
Media Contact
Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com/
SOURCE MultiTech
Share this article