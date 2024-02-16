MultiTech Receives 2023 IoT Excellence Award for the Conduit® AP Access Point for LoRa® Excellence in Innovation

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc, a leading supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, announced today that the MultiTech Conduit® AP Access Point for LoRa® Technology Power over Ethernet (PoE) models have received a 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc, a leading supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, announced today that the MultiTech Conduit® AP Access Point for LoRa® Technology Power over Ethernet (PoE) models have received a 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMCnet.com.

The MultiTech Conduit® AP conveniently provides deep in-building connectivity and improved performance for network operators and enterprises connecting thousands of IoT assets by harnessing the power of the LoRaWAN® protocol. The PoE models greatly simplify the installation process for installers and partners by removing the need for standard power.

Easy to deploy, the Conduit AP access point extends LoRa® connectivity in commercial buildings like hotels, convention centers, offices and retail facilities providing coverage in difficult to reach areas cell tower or rooftop deployments may not penetrate.

The 2023 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

"Our customers have proven that installing the Conduit AP has not only provided great LoRaWAN coverage in difficult wireless conditions, but the PoE models have made the access points easier to install, thus saving them time and money on installation expenses" noted Daniel Quant VP and General Manager, Gateways, Routers, and Modems.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the MultiTech Conduit AP with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing MultiTech's future successes.

About MultiTech

MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for OEM's, Service and Solutions Providers. Our standard and customized wireless sensing and communications products use proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures, reducing time, effort and risk for our customers. MultiTech products are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. We work closely with our customers, providing expert support, from architecture to integration and deployment. Our U.S. and global manufacturing agility enables us to work in partnership with our customers at any volume. We deliver to your business requirements, from off-the-shelf to pre-configured products or fully customized solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

Pull Quote

"Our customers have proven that installing the Conduit AP has not only provided great LoRaWAN coverage in difficult wireless conditions, but the PoE models have made the access points easier to install, thus saving them time and money on installation expenses"

Media Contact

Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com/

Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203-852-6800 x 170, [email protected], https://www.tmcnet.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MultiTech