MultiTech Receives 2023 The Smart City Sentinel Product of the Year Award

"It is my pleasure to recognize the Conduit IP67 an innovative solution that earned MultiTech the 2023 The Smart City Sentinel Smart City Product of the Year Award,"

"The solutions selected for the Smart City Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate MultiTech for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of The Smart City Sentinel Smart City.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the Conduit IP67 an innovative solution that earned MultiTech the 2023 The Smart City Sentinel Smart City Product of the Year Award," Carl Ford, Community Developer, The Smart City Sentinel Smart City World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from MultiTech in the future."

About MultiTech

MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for OEM's, Service and Solutions Providers. Our standard and customized wireless sensing and communications products use proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures, reducing time, effort and risk for our customers. MultiTech products are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. We work closely with our customers, providing expert support, from architecture to integration and deployment. Our U.S. and global manufacturing agility enables us to work in partnership with our customers at any volume. We deliver to your business requirements, from off-the-shelf to pre-configured products or fully customized solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.multitech.com

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

