MultiTech Receives 2024 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

The MultiConnect® rCell 500 Series Private LTE CBRS Industrial Cellular Router is Honored for Exceptional Innovation
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc, a leading supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, announced today that the MultiConnect® rCell 500 Series Private LTE Cat 12 CBRS Industrial Cellular Router has received a 2024 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.
"The rCell 500 Series is a rugged 4G-LTE broadband cellular router that redefines connectivity. With seamless fallback and failover, it ensures uninterrupted access to CBRS OnGo networks in the USA – No costly cables or fixed lines needed", said Daniel Quant VP & GM for Gateways, Routers and Modems at MultiTech. "Ideal for business-critical assets in remote sites and on the move, providing secure digitization of asset health, performance, and process automation within demanding industrial environments. Wireless Mobility and quick deployment make it a game-changer for connecting asset to private cellular networks".
"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate MultiTech for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.
"It is my pleasure to recognize MultiConnect rCell 500 Series Router, an innovative solution that earned MultiTech the 2024 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from MultiTech in the future."
SOURCE MultiTech
