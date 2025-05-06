MultiTech Showcases Edge-Intelligent IoT Solutions at IoT Solutions World Congress 2025

MultiTech, a leading U.S.-based provider of industrial IoT connectivity solutions, will exhibit its latest LoRaWAN® and edge-intelligent technologies at the IoT Solutions World Congress (#IOTSWC25) from May 13-15, 2025, in Barcelona. Located in Hall 8, Stand D9, MultiTech is proud to be part of the "LoRaWAN in Action!" showcase hosted by the LoRa Alliance®.
BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a leading U.S.-based provider of industrial IoT connectivity solutions, will exhibit its latest LoRaWAN® and edge-intelligent technologies at the IoT Solutions World Congress (#IOTSWC25) from May 13-15, 2025, in Barcelona. Located in
Hall 8, Stand D9, MultiTech is proud to be part of the "LoRaWAN in Action!" showcase hosted by the LoRa Alliance®.
Visitors can explore MultiTech's contributions to the Device Wall, featuring:
- Conduit® AP 300 Series: A compact LoRaWAN gateway ideal for enterprise and smart building applications
- xDot® Certified Modules: Embedded LoRaWAN modules
- Wireless Multi-Sensors: Monitor temperature, humidity, and water presence for predictive maintenance and environmental monitoring
These technologies support diverse use cases from smart metering and buildings to environmental monitoring and industrial automation.
As part of the LoRa Alliance's "Building Massive IoT with LoRaWAN" program, the event will feature live demos and sessions on cutting-edge applications including AI integration, satellite connectivity, and healthcare monitoring. The program culminates in the LoRa Alliance Contribution Awards during the IOTSWC25 Industry Solutions Award Ceremony.
"As a leader in LoRaWAN, MultiTech is proud to join the world's top IoT companies demonstrating how this technology is transforming industries," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. "Our end-to-end solutions make it easier than ever to deploy LoRa networks and gain real-time operational value across diverse environments."
Learn more at: http://www.multitech.com
More on the LoRa Alliance program: http://www.lora-alliance.org
Visit the Official IoT Solutions World Congress 2025 website: https://www.iotsworldcongress.com/
Media Contact
Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com/
SOURCE MultiTech
Share this article