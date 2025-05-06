MultiTech Showcases Edge-Intelligent IoT Solutions at IoT Solutions World Congress 2025

MultiTech, a leading U.S.-based provider of industrial IoT connectivity solutions, will exhibit its latest LoRaWAN® and edge-intelligent technologies at the IoT Solutions World Congress (#IOTSWC25) from May 13-15, 2025, in Barcelona. Located in Hall 8, Stand D9, MultiTech is proud to be part of the "LoRaWAN in Action!" showcase hosted by the LoRa Alliance®.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a leading U.S.-based provider of industrial IoT connectivity solutions, will exhibit its latest LoRaWAN® and edge-intelligent technologies at the IoT Solutions World Congress (#IOTSWC25) from May 13-15, 2025, in Barcelona. Located in

Hall 8, Stand D9, MultiTech is proud to be part of the "LoRaWAN in Action!" showcase hosted by the LoRa Alliance®.