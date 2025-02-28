MultiTech Showcases Latest Industrial-Grade IoT Connectivity at Mobile World Congress 2025

MultiTech, a global leader in industrial IoT communication solutions, is attending Mobile World Congress (MWC) March 3-6, 2025, in Fira Gran Via, Barcelona.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What:

MultiTech is showcasing its latest innovation, the rCell 300 Series (MTR3), an industrial-grade LTE Cat 4 edge-intelligent router with a bundled Device Manager for seamless remote fleet management. The MTR3 is both an industrial router and a specialized network device designed to meet the growing connectivity demand of industrial and enterprise applications.

The rCell 300 is designed for a variety of industrial and IoT applications. Some of its intended uses include:

Remote monitoring and control: This device is ideal for remote monitoring and control of equipment and systems in industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and agriculture. The rCell 300 allows for real-time data collection and management from remote locations.

Smart cities and infrastructure: This device can be used in smart-city applications, including traffic management, environmental monitoring, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Industrial automation: This device supports industrial automation by connecting various sensors and devices, enabling efficient and automated processes.

Where:

Mobile World Congress (MWC) March 3-6, 2025, in Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. MWC Barcelona is a trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry

Exhibition and Demo Areas:

o The MTR3 can be found in the Telit Cinterion exhibition space, showcasing the integration with deviceWISE® and demonstrating an industrial application.

o Telit Cinterion booth is in Hall 5, Stand 5A32

Networking Opportunities:

o MultiTech will be co-hosting a reception Tuesday March 4th from 17:00 to 19:00 CET in the Netherlands Pavilion – CS54

o : Register for free: https://lora-alliance.org/event/mwc25/

Connect:

Visit MultiTech at MWC 2025 to explore the future of industrial IoT connectivity.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Matt MacDowell ; Director of Marketing at [email protected]

; Director of Marketing at Visit https://multitech.com/contact-us/ to schedule a meeting or request additional information.

Engage with MultiTech on Social using hashtags #MultiTechMWC / #MTMWC25

o LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/multi-tech-systems

o Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MultiTechSys/

o X: https://x.com/MultiTechSys

o Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/multitechsystemsinc/

About MultiTech

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. has been expanding the connected world by delivering industry-leading communications technology platforms for over 50 years. Offering an extensive portfolio of cellular, 5G and LoRaWAN gateways, routers, and embedded modems, manufactured in Minnesota, USA. MultiTech works with thousands of customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, and other M2M communication capabilities for their IoT applications. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

Media Contact

Matt MacDowell, MultiTech, 7147658950, [email protected], https://multitech.com/

