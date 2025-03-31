MultiTech to Showcase LoRaWAN® & BACnet Integration for Smarter Building Management at Niagara Forum 2025

MultiTech is pleased to announce its participation at Niagara Forum 2025, taking place from 31 March to 2 April at the Park Plaza Westminster in London.
WESTMINSTER, England, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech is pleased to announce its participation at Niagara Forum 2025, taking place from 31 March to 2 April at the Park Plaza Westminster in London. This premier industry event brings together leaders and innovators in smart buildings, IoT, and automation, and we are thrilled to be on-site alongside our partners ForestRock and Tridium.
MultiTech will be showcasing its latest LoRaWAN® solutions, BACnet integration, and building management technologies that make deploying scalable, interoperable, and energy-efficient systems easier than ever. From intelligent sensors to robust gateways, our end-to-end solutions help building operators achieve greater visibility, control, and sustainability across new and retrofit applications.
Don't Miss This Session
Session Title: LoRaWAN in Buildings – Practical Designs
- Date: 1 April 2025
- Time: 13:45 – 14:30
- Location: Niagara Forum, Park Plaza Westminster
Join Duane Wald, Chief Product Officer at MultiTech, representing the LoRa Alliance, and Mark Tubinis, Chief Commercial Officer at Veea, for a 45-minute session exploring the practical application of LoRaWAN in building environments.
This session will cover:
- The technical foundations and use cases of LoRaWAN® in buildings
- How LoRa is enabling rapid, non-invasive retrofits
- The launch of the first Niagara-powered LoRaWAN device from Veea
- How smart sensors can deliver actionable insights into air quality, occupancy, temperature, and energy usage
With LoRaWAN's growing role in the digital transformation of buildings, attendees will gain real-world knowledge for designing and implementing wireless IoT that complements and extends their Niagara-based infrastructure.
Visit Us at Niagara Forum 2025
Stop by to meet the MultiTech team and our trusted partners ForestRock and Tridium. Discover how our BACnet-compatible LoRaWAN solutions are unlocking new levels of intelligence, integration, and flexibility for modern building management systems.
