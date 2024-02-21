MultiTech Unveils Cutting-Edge 5G NR Reduced Capability UE Mobile Devices, powered by the Latest Telit Cinterion Generation of Modules

"We are deepening our collaboration with 5G infrastructure vendors, system integrators, and global operators to accelerate the adoption of 5G within the Industrial IoT landscape," Daniel Quant, VP & GM for Gateways, Routers & Modems at Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. Post this

"We are deepening our collaboration with 5G infrastructure vendors, system integrators, and global operators to accelerate the adoption of 5G within the Industrial IoT landscape," said Daniel Quant, VP & GM for Gateways, Routers & Modems at Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. "Our collaboration on 5G RedCap with Telit Cinterion extends our leadership in the U.S. cellular sector, securing gateways, modems and modules into industrial and critical infrastructure segments embracing 5G."

"Our commitment to shaping the future of IoT is evident in our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and maintaining our longstanding partnership with MultiTech. The MultiTech 5G RedCap microCell USB Modem not only streamlines and economically scales IoT across applications like robotics and smart grids but also strengthens Telit Cinterion's position as a leader in IoT," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Telit Cinterion. "The collaboration with MultiTech underscores our continuous efforts as a western IoT leader, delivering solutions that shape the evolution of 5G."

The MultiTech 5G RedCap mobile devices are on show during MWC in Barcelona at the Telit Cinterion booth in Hall 5 (5A32) and at Ericsson in Hall 2 (2O60). Commercial availability and shipments expected during the first half of 2024. For additional details and early samples, please visit: https://multitech.com/5g-nr-redcap/.

About MultiTech

MultiTech Systems has been expanding the connected world by delivering industry-leading communications technology platforms for over 50 years. Offering an extensive line of fully certified and carrier-approved external and embedded modems, routers, and gateways, MultiTech works with thousands of customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, and other M2M communication capabilities for their IoT applications. For more information, please visit http://multitech.com.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. For more information, visit http://www.telit.com.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contact

Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com

