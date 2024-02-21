MultiTech Unveils Cutting-Edge 5G NR Reduced Capability UE Mobile Devices, powered by the Latest Telit Cinterion Generation of Modules

5G New Radio (NR) Reduced Capability (RedCap) cellular modems and gateways. Aligned with 3GPP Release 17 standards, 5G NR Reduced Capability, commonly known as RedCap, signifies a significant breakthrough in the trajectory of 5G NR connectivity, streamlining the complexity, cost, and size of 5G devices for assets currently utilizing LTE Cat 1 to 4.
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a global leader in industrial IoT communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative portfolio of 5G New Radio (NR) Reduced Capability (RedCap) cellular modems and gateways. Aligned with 3GPP Release 17 standards, 5G NR Reduced Capability, commonly known as RedCap, signifies a significant breakthrough in the trajectory of 5G NR connectivity, streamlining the complexity, cost, and size of 5G devices for assets currently utilizing LTE Cat 1 to 4.
Based on 5G cutting edge technology from Telit Cinterion and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., MultiTech has developed the 5G RedCap MultiConnect® microCell USB modem, providing a ruggedized and quick to deploy solution for enterprises, OEMs, and solution providers to connect IoT assets and solutions, including robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart grid assets, control systems, and industrial sensors, in a cost-effective and scalable manner. The RedCap microCell USB Modem also empowers telcos and system integrators with unprecedented capabilities to reap the full potential of 5G, enhancing productivity, efficiency, extending coverage, optimizing network efficiency, and improving device battery life. At the core of the RedCap microCell USB modem, the Telit Cinterion FE910C04 RedCap LGA module– leveraging the Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies – delivers reliable and secure RedCap NR communication, future proofing the MultiTech device into the new 5G era of connectivity.
"We are deepening our collaboration with 5G infrastructure vendors, system integrators, and global operators to accelerate the adoption of 5G within the Industrial IoT landscape," said Daniel Quant, VP & GM for Gateways, Routers & Modems at Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. "Our collaboration on 5G RedCap with Telit Cinterion extends our leadership in the U.S. cellular sector, securing gateways, modems and modules into industrial and critical infrastructure segments embracing 5G."
"Our commitment to shaping the future of IoT is evident in our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and maintaining our longstanding partnership with MultiTech. The MultiTech 5G RedCap microCell USB Modem not only streamlines and economically scales IoT across applications like robotics and smart grids but also strengthens Telit Cinterion's position as a leader in IoT," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Telit Cinterion. "The collaboration with MultiTech underscores our continuous efforts as a western IoT leader, delivering solutions that shape the evolution of 5G."
The MultiTech 5G RedCap mobile devices are on show during MWC in Barcelona at the Telit Cinterion booth in Hall 5 (5A32) and at Ericsson in Hall 2 (2O60). Commercial availability and shipments expected during the first half of 2024. For additional details and early samples, please visit: https://multitech.com/5g-nr-redcap/.
About MultiTech
MultiTech Systems has been expanding the connected world by delivering industry-leading communications technology platforms for over 50 years. Offering an extensive line of fully certified and carrier-approved external and embedded modems, routers, and gateways, MultiTech works with thousands of customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, and other M2M communication capabilities for their IoT applications. For more information, please visit http://multitech.com.
About Telit Cinterion
Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. For more information, visit http://www.telit.com.
Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Media Contact
Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com
SOURCE MultiTech
